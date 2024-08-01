New Video Emerges Of Shooter Running Across Roof As Trump Is Speaking

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

A video has emerged of wannabe assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks literally running across the infamous sloped rooftop from which he would subsequently try to kill Donald Trump while the former President was speaking.

Rather than army crawling, Crooks can be seen standing straight up and running across the top of the American Glass Research (AGR) building.

This is insane…



New video from the Trump assassination attempt shows Thomas Crooks not stealthily crawling on the AGR roof, but literally running across.



The Secret Service either allowed this or is so incompetent it’s truly hard to believe.pic.twitter.com/CxlV4vISlN — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 31, 2024

The video has only just come to light because it was filmed by James Copenhaver, one of the victims who was wounded and has been recovering.

Copenhaver was in hospital for two weeks, and is now still recovering in a rehabilitation centre, attorney Joseph Feldman at the Law Offices of Max C. Feldman told Fox News.

The unbelievable footage has people once again asking how on Earth the Secret Service snipers didn’t notice Crooks.

How did the Secret Service not see this guy? https://t.co/v481OPSQ0z — Gauss Financial 📈📉 (@gausstro) July 31, 2024

It’s very clear the government didn’t care if he got taken out.



It’s by the grace of God that he turned his head to look at the screen. https://t.co/pN4j8Ff4rW — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) July 31, 2024

If the Secret Service was truly bested by an untrained 20-year-old, who was able to openly run across a roof next to the President with a rifle…



What would they do against a 10-man Hezbollah team? — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 31, 2024

The incompetence is so next level, I don't blame people for having their theories.



So much for the mystique of the Secret Service. That's the one thing the assassin didn't miss. They showed their ass to the world. — Blue Blood Nicoya (@BlueBloodNicoya) July 31, 2024

Is it any wonder at this point that people think it was allowed to happen?

There are only two options here - the people protecting Trump are either ret*rded, or it was an inside job with full awareness of the consequences. There’s no fcking other possibility!! 😲 — Rafał ✈️ (@rbk_pl) July 31, 2024

Also, what about the ‘dangerous’ slope on the roof we’ve all heard about? Doesn’t seem that hard to traverse.

How can this be?! It had a mild slope! — Ricky Bobbyy (@fourthesauri) July 31, 2024

The emergence of the footage comes as Beaver County officials also Fox News that the Secret Service ordered the local sniper team to position themselves on ground level looking into the crowd, rather than as opposed to on top of the roof where Crooks ended up.

Local officials are telling Fox News that the USSS told a local sniper team to set up on the "ground level looking into the crowd" as opposed to on top of the warehouse roof where the assassin would ultimately fire his shots at President Trump. They also said that had USSS told… pic.twitter.com/atI9BRR0dZ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 31, 2024

As we highlighted earlier this week, footage has also emerged of local police surrounding Crooks from the foot of the building around two minutes before he fired any shots at Trump.

Senator Ron Johnson, who chairs the committee overseeing the investigation into the attempted assassination, has warned that the FBI cannot be trusted on the matter, and Rep. Cory Mills, a former Army sniper, has announced he will be conducting a “parallel independent investigation” into the attempted assassination after Speaker Mike Johnson assembled a task force to probe the Butler shooting without including either Mills or Rep. Eli Crane, also a former sniper.

In addition, Secret Service counter sniper sent out an email Monday night, copying in the entire Uniformed Division warning that if changes are not immediately made, a further assassination attempt on Trump before the election may be successful.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.