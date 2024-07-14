The Next Day: Trump Shooter Had Explosives; Secret Service Denies Accusations; MSM Blames The Victim

Here's a recap of developments following yesterday's attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

About 10 minutes into former President Donald Trump's campaign speech, shots rang out.

The shooter was firing from an elevated position less than 400 feet away, clipping Trump in the ear after the former president jerked his head to the side at the last second.

, clipping Trump in the ear after the former president jerked his head to the side at the last second. One spectator was killed and two others were critically injured.

The suspect, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed.

The gun Crooks used was reportedly purchased by his father.

was reportedly purchased by his father. Authorities say Crooks had explosives in his car.

How Trump is doing

According to the Trump campaign, the former president is fine, and will speak at the GOP convention this week.

The shooter had explosives in his car

According to the Wall Street Journal, authorities found explosive devices in the car of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man identified by the FBI as the shooter. The car was parked near the Trump rally in Butler, PA on Saturday. Police received multiple reports of suspicious packages around near where the shooter was, prompting them to dispatch bomb technicians.

JUST IN: Thomas Matthew Crooks had explosive devices in his car that he drove to the Trump rally according to the Wall Street Journal.



Police say they were tipped off of suspicious packages near the suspect.



"Police received multiple reports of suspicious packages around near… pic.twitter.com/52EdTFP4Z6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2024

They also searched Crooks' home and spoke with his family.

Crooks used a firearm that had been purchased by his father, according to people familiar with the investigation. Law enforcement officials have described it as an AR-style rifle, with which Crooks was able to fire multiple rounds from a rooftop before Secret Service snipers - who either through incompetence or worse allowed the shooter to reach his perch - fired back, killing him.

Law enforcement officials have not announced a motive. While Crooks was allegedly a registered Republican (let's not forget that PA Democrats were encouraged to register as Republicans to primary Trump out), he also reportedly donated to ActBlue on Biden's inauguration day.

Brooks killed rally attendee Corey Comperatore and critically wounded two others. A GoFundMe established for the victims has already exceeded $1 million, with musician Kid Rock donating $50,000.

Breaking: The Trump rally attendee shot and killed yesterday by the assailants stray bullet was identified as Corey Comperatore. A family member has released a statement on their Facebook page about the incident. @TaylerUSA @charliekirk11 @zerosum24 https://t.co/xUYMtanqRb pic.twitter.com/CeNBx5ORNK — MelvinB📡 (@MelvinBGlobal) July 14, 2024

MSM Blames The Victim

After refusing to use the word 'assassination' for most of Saturday, the MSM is now blaming Trump for the shooting - with ABC News' Martha Radatz saying "We were just looking back this morning at some of the things that former President Trump has said, he warned last March of potential death and destruction if he were charged by the Manhattan District Attorney."

JUST IN: ABC News' Martha Raddatz appears to blame the assass*nation attempt on Donald Trump on him and his supporters.



Scum of the Earth.



"We were just looking back this morning at some of the things that former President Trump has said, he warned last March of potential death… pic.twitter.com/MtWfzDsihB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2024

This was the Huffington Post just a few days ago @HuffPost pic.twitter.com/cpOIoSPKA9 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 14, 2024

And who's been stoking violence for years?

Fact check: Democrats are the ones calling for violence or physical confrontations❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/RVetbNlbWY — ͏͏͏𝐉𝐚𝐲 2.0 (@JayMaga47) September 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Biden gave a 3 minute speech today suggesting people not jump to conclusions. Very presidential

Secret Service Incompetence On Display

Where to begin. The fact that the Secret Service allowed Crooks to climb into position and reportedly ignored repeated warnings, suggests gross incompetence or collusion according to security expert Will Geddes.

BREAKING: New footage shows Trump rally attendees desperately shouting to law enforcement that there was someone with a gun on top of a structure.



How the hell did rally attendees see the suspect before Secret Service and police??



"He's got a gun! He's got a gun!" they… pic.twitter.com/VaiNDp3ZH9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 14, 2024

Unsecured rooftop 150 yards away. Multiple witnesses saying they were screaming at secret service and cops for 3-4 minutes as they watched the guy with the rifle crawl to the spot and line up his shot. Take your secret service and shove it up your ass. Prayers to Trump and… — Bobby Kennedy III (@bobbykennedyx) July 14, 2024

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino sheds further light.

Meanwhile, Secret Service Spox Anthony Guglielmi says that rumors of Trump's team being denied additional security resources are false.

Theres an untrue assertion that a member of the former President’s team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed. This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

According to CBS News, Secret Service Director Kimbery Cheatle has fallen under scrutiny.

Secret service agents:



Before DEI vs. After DEI pic.twitter.com/mMhrsYeaTv — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 14, 2024

According to Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman, Reps. Richie Torres and Mike Lawler are introducing a bill that would give enhanced USSS protection to Trump, Biden and RFK Jr.

NEWS — @RitchieTorres and @lawler4ny are introducing a bill that would give enhanced USSS protection to Trump, Biden and RFK Jr.



Lawler and Torres statement:



“Last night’s attempted assassination of former President Trump was a dark moment in our nation’s history. As reports… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump has obtained hero status among conservative celebs per Collin Rugg:

Here are notable celebrities who have commented on the ass*ssination attempt against Trump: Conor McGregor: "He is in Pennsylvania spitting out bullets! Running for the love of his country!" Ashley Judd: "All political violence of all kinds in all settings against all people is wrong. I would never want Mr Trump hurt. He is a human with a family." John Rich: "They couldn’t beat him in a fair contest, so they tried to k*ll him. BUT THEY MISSED." Scotty McCreery: "Praying for our country rn." Josh Turner: "Thank God President Trump is okay. Thoughts and prayers go up for him and for the family of the attendee whose life was taken at today’s rally." Lil Pump: "We spinnin for Trump. Glad ur ok... this is my F*CKING PRESIDENT."