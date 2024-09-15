The Progressive Suicide Cult Is Rolling Out The Welcome Mat For The Third World

There's no way around it, the open borders issue has become the key social issue of the 2024 election cycle and perhaps the most concerning problem of our era. Nearly every election poll shows the economy and immigration as the deciding factors in who Americans will vote for.

Foreign policy has recently become a close third on the list with fear of escalating war with Russia, and Democrats have tried to distract by adding abortion to the mix but the public isn't taking the bait (Note to Democrats: Parking a mobile abortion clinic outside your convention is a bad look no matter how you spin it). The immigration debate continues to dominate US discourse and the vast majority of conservatives and independents want the flood of illegals to stop.

Most Democrats, on the other hand, still consider immigration to be a non-issue and continue to support making it easier for illegal migrants to become citizens.

In cities like New York, Washington DC and Chicago the dangers of open immigration are readily apparent. Democrat sanctuary cities are cesspools with rising crime, rising homelessness, crippled welfare programs and fleeing businesses. Things are so bad that NYC is paying migrants up to $5000 a pop just to get out of the packed homeless shelters and find permanent housing elsewhere. This is, of course, after Mayor Eric Adams warned that New York cannot take in more migrants.

So, leftist politicians admit the migrant crisis is destroying their cities, yet they offer even greater incentives for migrants to illegally enter the country? The political left refuses to change course in the face of overwhelming evidence that immigration is a net negative. Why?

The situation in Ohio might give us some insight into the suicidal psychology of the average progressive. After Donald Trump mentioned reports of Haitian migrants in Springfield eating the local park wildlife (a reality confirmed by the Ohio Attorney General), along with people's pets disappearing, the media went into overdrive trying to "debunk" the claim. Democrats are desperate to mitigate the immigration issue as much as possible and any negative news is quickly attacked and obscured. (It should be noted that migrants in NY have taken to cooking rats in BBQs on city sidewalks, further showcasing the reality that these people are never going to assimilate to western culture).

🚨 NEW: Illegal migrants caught skinning, grilling and EATING cats just minutes from Springfield



This video was obtained by @realchrisrufo, who has verified it.



The mainstream media LIED ONCE AGAIN, and of course, Trump was right.



MASS DEPORTATIONS NOW

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2024

Organized progressive activists show up wherever there's a story damaging to the multicultural narrative. They swiftly appeared in Aurora, CO to "debunk" the stories of Venezuelan gangs taking over the city (which ended up being true). Now they're organizing in Ohio to show America that they are a part of one big happy multicultural family with slogans like "Hate Has No Home Here" and "We're Not Eating Cats..."

Suicidal empathy. Springfield liberals print "hate has no home here" and welcome their new Haitian inhabitants. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 15, 2024

They're chanting "we're not eating cats"



We broke them 😂😂😂🤭🤭🤭



— Chale (@Chale333) September 13, 2024

There are multiple reasons why progressives ignore the truth about immigration.

First, Democrats don't care about freedom or foreign people gaining freedom, they proved that during the pandemic lockdowns. What they do care about more than anything else is power, and in their minds those millions of migrants are useful in leveraging power. They represent millions of future Democratic votes, bought and paid for with American tax dollars. If they can't win on policy or ideology, they'll simply import voters that will agree with their policies in exchange for handouts.

Second, they think the US is a "melting pot" and is traditionally required to allow an endless cycle of migrants in. This is false and it's the same attitude that has led to the ongoing destruction of Europe. Times change, policies change, and what might have been advantageous to America a hundred years ago is now detrimental. No foreigner has a right to US soil.

Third, they are incapable of admitting when they're wrong. Even when they do realize they've made a terrible error in judgement that has put their comfortable lives at risk, they would rather pretend to be happy in their suffering than give their enemies a win.

Fourth, they want to "stick it to conservatives" no matter the cost and they don't care if they self destruct in the process. Leftists are like suicide bombers; they will happily virtue signal themselves into an early grave if it means they can take their political enemies down with them.

Springfield, OH, a city of 60,000 people, has just been overrun with over 20,000 third-world migrants with no inkling of how western culture functions. This is the real story, and the cooking of park animals and pets is a side issue. This kind of cultural replacement cannot be allowed. Progressives have abandoned reason for madness in their endless quest to get an edge over conservatives.