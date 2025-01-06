Trump Border Czar: Mass Deportations Of Illegals Starts Day One

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump’s incoming border czar Tom Homan unequivocally outlined that mass arrests and deportations of illegal immigrants inside the US will begin on day one of Trump’s second term and will not be delayed under any circumstances.

In an interview with CBS News, Homan asserted “We know where a lot of the criminals are. ICE is great at this work, we know where some are, but they simply haven’t been able to go arrest them because Secretary Mayorkas’s priorities have handcuffed ICE.”

“We know where a lot of the criminals are, they have been prevented from arresting. We are gonna arrest starting day one,” Homan reiterated.

Homan further noted that sanctuary cities refuse to work with ICE, stating ”We would love to work in local jails, but sanctuary cities won’t allow us into those jails. It’s much easier to arrest a public safety threat in the safety and security in the public jail than out in the street.”

Tom Homan, who will be President-elect Donald Trump's "border czar," says the administration will concentrate on "public safety threats and national security threats" in its plans for mass deportations starting on "day one."



He adds, "We would love to work in local jails, but… pic.twitter.com/o19UHvZeMq — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 5, 2025

Anchor Margaret Brennan then asked Homan what will happen if the illegals are not accepted back by their home countries.

“Where do you send people because some of these countries, like Venezuela, don’t accept deportations right now?” Brennan asked.

“First of all, we got President Trump coming into the Oval Office, and he has proven during his first administration his leadership,” Homan responded adding “It took President Trump 48 hours to get El Salvador to take back their criminal aliens into their prisons.”

“Mexico didn’t want to do the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program, but President Trump was able to get ‘Remain in Mexico’ established in Mexico. He was able to get Mexico [to] put military in the southern and northern border,” Homan added.

He continued, “This administration has not forced these countries to take them back and we have what we call a third safe country. We already have countries talking about taking back people from other countries. For instance Venezuela doesn’t take their people back. There’s other ways we can do it. There’s other countries [who’d] be willing to accept them.”

“We’re hoping that President Trump will work with Venezuela like he did with Mexico and El Salvador and get these countries to take them back. If they don’t, they’re still gonna be deported, they’re just gonna be deported to a different country,” Homan further asserted.

“We’re not gonna be held up on removing public safety threats in this country. We have to put the safety of the American people first,” Homan emphasised, adding “We’ve had too many young women murdered and raped and burned alive by members of Venezuelan gangs. They need to be a priority under this administration. It’s [going to] be a priority starting day one and they will be deported.”

Incoming "border czar" Tom Homan says he hopes President-elect Donald Trump will work with Venezuela on an agreement to take back citizens who are being deported from the U.S., as Trump previously did for El Salvador and Mexico.



If Venezuela doesn't cooperate, Homan says their… pic.twitter.com/mWGUXmDhvE — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 5, 2025

As we have previously highlighted, insiders say Trump already has deals in place to send illegals to Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, Grenada, Panama or possibly elsewhere should their home countries refuse to take them back.

At one point during the interview, Brennan suggested Trump isn’t as strong on deportations as Homan indicates by suggesting that Biden had more deportations than during Trump’s first term.

Homan noted that 80 percent of the Biden administration’s ‘deportation’ numbers are from Border Patrol arrests that were moved back across the southern border.

“They weren’t interior enforcement arrests,” he said, adding the Biden administration is “playing a numbers game.”

“You can compare the number of deportations under Trump versus Biden. When you consider a 45-year low in crossings, the number of deportations [is] going to be lower because we don’t have that population to process and deport,” Homan also pointed out.

The full interview is below:

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.