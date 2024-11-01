Trump Is Suing CBS For $10 Billion For Election Interference Via "Deceptive News Distortion"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,news,

President Trump has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS news over its deceptive editing of Kamala Harris’ 60 Minutes interview.

Trump is accusing CBS of election interference to help Harris, with his attorneys stating “CBS’ partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public.”

Trump further charges that CBS was blatantly attempting “to tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party as the heated 2024 Presidential Election — which President Trump is leading — approaches its conclusion.”

“President Trump brings this action to redress the immense harm caused to him, to his campaign, and to tens of millions of citizens in Texas and across America by CBS’s deceptive broadcasting conduct,” the lawsuit further states.

60 Minutes was caught editing Kamala’s answers in an attempt to make her sound somewhat coherent. They left her word salad answer to a question about Israel on the cutting room floor, replacing it with a completely different sentence that she said earlier in the interview.

Holy. Shit.



60 Minutes cut Kamala’s nonsense answer on Israel and replaced it with a completely seperate sentence she said earlier in the interview…



Mixing and matching questions and answers. This isn’t journalism. It’s fraud.pic.twitter.com/onXli46xL6 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 8, 2024

CBS News has also refused to release the full transcript of the interview.

Trump should also file a lawsuit against Harris’ campaign for deceptively editing footage of him speaking at rallies and during interviews.

Yet again Thursday, the Kamala HQ X account posted an out of context clip of Trump talking about Liz Cheney, with a caption insinuating that he’d like to see her shot in the face.

Trump: Let's put Liz Cheney with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it when the guns are trained on her face pic.twitter.com/DTUwgS3oWv — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 1, 2024

If you watch the full clip, Trump is talking about how hawkish Cheney is, and how such politicians will eagerly send young Americans to die in pointless wars while they sit in their DC offices.

CONTEXT: He’s talking about how politicians are so quick to send young Americans to die in foreign endless wars



“They're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying Oh gee, let's send 10,000 troops into the mouths of the enemy.” pic.twitter.com/0FSXRntsEF — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 1, 2024

They do the same thing daily with out of context clips of Trump, because it’s all they’ve got.

With the example above from yesterday, where Trump wasn’t even talking about abortion or women’s rights, Harris repeated the lie and CBS made it headline news:

The only people this will work on is low IQ morons, which tells you something about how the Harris campaign views American voters.

