UK Podcaster Faces Prison For Saying "Young White Girls Are Being Raped by These Grooming Gangs"

A podcaster in the UK faces potential prison time after being charged for making “grossly offensive comments” in a YouTube video in which he stated, “Young white girls are being raped by these grooming gangs.”

Carlisle Crown Court heard that 41-year-old Derek Heggie made the comments in two YouTube videos in early August during the rioting and unrest that took place across numerous cities in the aftermath of the Southport murders.

Heggie had been set to stand trial on a charge under the Malicious Communications Act, but instead “pleaded guilty to sending communication of an offensive nature.”

Prosecutors said Heggie’s comments were “particularly inflammatory” in the context of the riots and he is still being remanded in custody as he awaits sentencing later this month.

The court heard that, in videos referring to Muslims, Heggie made comments including "young white girls are being raped by these grooming gangs".



While Heggie may have made other comments that were deemed ‘inflammatory’, the only example cited in a BBC News report is him saying, “Young white girls are being raped by these grooming gangs.”

One wonders why the former boxer pled guilty given that this is a statement of fact.

As Sky News previously reported, “In a number of cities across the UK, gangs of predominantly British Pakistani men have been convicted for targeting vulnerable white young women and girls.”

If stating this fact is now a crime, one wonders when they’re going to start locking up journalists and researchers who publish statistics based on independently verifiable crime figures.

A report by the Quilliam Foundation published in 2017 found that, “264 people have been convicted for the specific crime of gang grooming since 2005, and of those offenders 222 or 84% were Asian.”

Heggie’s treatment is another reminder of how people in the UK are being charged and thrown in prison for what amounts to thought crime.

As we previously highlighted, a 40-year-old man was arrested and sentenced to three years in prison for social media posts that contained “anti-establishment rhetoric.”

A 61-year-old man was also jailed for 18 months for chanting “who the fuck is Allah” and telling police officers “you’re not English anymore” during a protest outside Downing Street.

