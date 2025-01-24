Veteran Democrat Strategist Admits 'Resistance' Has No Response To Trump, Begs Biden To Disappear

Veteran Democrat strategist James Carville admitted on the Politics War Room podcast that the Democrat Party is struggling to keep up with President Donald Trump’s highly productive first week of his second term. Carville, a seasoned political consultant who managed Bill Clinton's 1992 campaign, also directed sharp criticism at President Joe Biden to host Al Hunt, urging the former president to "just get out of the way" and make room for a new generation of Democrats to take back power from the America First movement.

AL HUNT: I wish I could say something good about this week. Maybe in the course of the show, we'll think of something. But the Trump inaugural and subsequent actions were dark, depressing, demoralizing and not surprising. Trump dominates Washington. I've been in this town for what, 55 years. I got to stop counting. And he dominates today like no other president I've seen. And he dominates with a reckless disregard for truth and more importantly, for the rule of law.

JAMES CARVILLE: Well, I guess, you know, we sit here and you look at the crypto giant grift. It's such a giant grift. Now, the other crypto people are mad because it's such a grift is infringing on their territory. You look at the pardons of the January six violent criminals who assaulted police officers. All right. You look at his executive order suspending every president has anything to do with DEI. OK, you look at all of his stuff that is starting, you know, deportations, God knows what not. It's a total confusion over TikTok, which he knows nothing. And what is the response? The Democrats are depressed, doesn't have a way to deal with this because usually people would put something out and it would be the story of the day. And then you could follow that and they defend the story of people would attack it.

Now he has 10 things out there of all of the things that you mentioned. What should the Democrats focus on? What they will end up doing is what they always do. They will focus on all 10. And they will do no good to me. The biggest one was the secretary of Treasury, a billionaire, telling the Senate committee that we can't we can't have a minimum wage raise. Then wages last raised in 2009. I'd love to know the salaries of the chart, the salaries of high income people since 2009. People over a million dollars, how their wealth is growing, what happened to people who outlawed part of hourly wages growing.

Of course, we would know the answer to that without a doubt. And the hardest thing to do going forward, and I don't have a lot of confidence that we can do that, that we can just pick something to the exclusion of 20 other things, because people will say, well, how could you not say something about that? Well, it's not that I don't think it's a big issue. But if I say something about that and I say something about this and I say about this and that and I say something about that and this, I've lost my ability to communicate. And this is an unprecedented way that they're going about this. And Steve Bannon, I think the guy was right. He said, we're just going to flood the zone with sh*t. And we're now flooded with sh*t and we just don't have a response. We just don't.

AL HUNT: Oh, James, it's going to continue for a long time. I think the Biden pardons of Mark Milley, Liz Cheney, Tony Fauci, the January 16th, it made me uncomfortable. And I actually hope a couple of them reject the pardon, which you can do. But Trump and his band made clear they want revenge. They're going after Mark Milley, Liz Cheney and Tony Fauci, though there is no case whatsoever. So at least I understand the logic of that. You know, right wingers like Jim Banks, a new senator from Indiana, said Liz Cheney ought to be held accountable. For what? For what should Liz Cheney be held accountable for?

It's nonsense. I must say, I think that Trump's pardon of his family is a different matter and totally indefensible. On this show, we both kind of uncomfortably agree the Hunter Biden pardon was understandable because Trump might use it. If Hunter Biden goes to prison, Trump could say, hey, I'm going to send him to X, Y or Z, depending on what Biden says or does. That's what Trump does. But to pardon his brother, his sister, his brother-in-law, sister-in-law and others, who it's a preemptive pardon. They haven't been even charged with anything. I is as bad as Trump's sleazy pardon of Roger Stone and Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, all of whom have been convicted or something. You know, probably not. But I really think I'm really upset that Biden did that.

JAMES CARVILLE: Well, this is the kind of truth of where we are. All of us know Biden. Actually, we know you and I know him personally. And I think it's fair to say that we're long time at some level admirers of Joe Biden. And what he's done to himself is no one wants to hear from this guy anymore. OK, just go to your condo in Rehoboth and stay there. And that's not because we're bad people or we mean people. It was all his doing, all his doing, this entire thing in this kind of petty back and forth. Oh, I would have beat Trump. No one believes that at all. And then fighting with Joe Biden and Alexander Pelosi. I mean, just look, guy, you drove, you had a noble career. Your last act was terrible. Just get out of the way. The party's moving on. I mean, they're really moving on. And it's very sad that. But that's just where we are. And he created this himself. Does he have nobody to blame but himself? Nobody.