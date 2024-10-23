Watch: Angry Screeching Karen Confronts Homeowner For Voting For Trump

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A video taken by a Ring doorbell shows an angry woman furiously confronting a homeowner for voting for Trump, screeching at her, “You are voting for the devil!”

The clip, which was posted on X, shows that Trump Derangement Syndrome is still running rampant.

According to the time stamp on the camera, the incident took place yesterday evening.

The homeowner placed a political sign in her front yard, prompting the Karen, arms folded and seething with righteous indignation, to walk up to her doorstep and offer her shrill opinion (which nobody asked for).

“So I want to know how you can go,” the Karen begins before her audio is cut off by the Ring doorbell’s automated message.

The Karen then calls the Trump supporter “shameful,” before she is asked, “Are you the one that walks by here and (is) always screaming at people?

“No, I haven’t walked by recently,” claims the Karen while barely managing to control her tremulous voice.

“You are voting for the devil, don’t you know that?!” the Karen then proclaims.

“No,” responds the homeowner.

“Why are you voting for him?” the Karen demands to know, as if it’s any of her business.

“Erm, because I believe he is the moral candidate,” the homeowner responds.

“Oh my God! Fuck you for that one! Moral! He was the most immoral person!” the Karen responds.

She then continues to screech expletives while walking away.

“Have a nice day! God bless you!” the homeowner sardonically tells her.

How are these deranged lunatics going to react if Trump wins again?

As we previously highlighted, pollster Mark Halperin predicts that America will experience the biggest mental health crisis in its history if Trump is successful and that it will lead to violence.

“They think he’s the worst person possible to become president,” said Halperin, noting that the crisis won’t pass in between the election and Trump’s inauguration, but will be a “sustained,” “unprecedented” and “hideous” fallout.

