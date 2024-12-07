Watch Live: Trump Meets Macron & Zelenskyy At Notre Dame Reopening

The centuries-old Paris landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral reopens today, five-and-a-half years after a devastating fire destroyed its spire and roof and brought the entire Gothic masterpiece within minutes of collapsing.

As 'sundance' reports, the 860-year-old medieval building has been meticulously restored, with a new spire and rib vaulting, its flying buttresses and carved stone gargoyles returned to their past glory and the white stone and gold decorations shining brighter than ever.

The restoration is estimated to have cost about $740 million.

The state hands over the building to the Catholic church, the archbishop opens the door, and a liturgical celebration is held with singing and a blessing.

(AP) […] Because of strong winds forecast for Saturday evening in Paris, the French presidential palace and the Paris diocese said Friday the entire opening ceremony will be held inside Notre Dame, instead of starting from the cathedral’s forecourt as initially planned. […] The Île de la Cité — the small island in the River Seine that is home to Notre Dame and the historic heart of Paris— is closed to tourists and non-residents. Police vans and barriers blocked cobblestoned streets in a large perimeter around the island, while soldiers in thick body armor and sniffer dogs patrolled embankments. A special security detail is following Trump. (more)

President Trump and various foreign dignitaries (including Ukrainian President Zelenskyy) are in attendance.

Trump just got in his armored suburban.



Zelensky got in a minivan.



Absolutely mogged. 😭 pic.twitter.com/BrqSsWj87L — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 7, 2024

More than 20 French government security agents were helping ensure Trump’s safety alongside the Secret Service, according to French national police. A special French police van provided anti-drone protection for Trump’s convoy.

Security was tighter than usual outside the US Embassy and other sites around Paris for the reopening.

The three leaders held a trilateral meeting prior to the opening ceremony

"It seems like the world is going a little crazy right now and we will be talking about that," Trump told reporters as he prepared to sit down for talks with Macron.

France 24 reports that in an effort to build trust with the incoming US administration, Zelensky’s top aide Andriy Yermak met key members of Trump’s team on a two-day trip earlier this week. A senior Ukrainian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly, described the meetings as productive, but declined to disclose details.

Ahead of the visit, Trump expressed gratitude and congratulations to the French leader who faces chaos domestically amid his government's collapse.

“It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the Magnificent and Historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago,” Trump said on Truth Social. “President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”

Macron was treated to Trump's ubiquitous handshake-from-hell...

The celebration is set to begin at 7 p.m. local time (1 p.m. EST) with a documentary on the reconstruction followed by live classical music.

The religious ceremony is set to end at 9 p.m. local time followed by a concert.

The first Mass will take place Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Watch live here...