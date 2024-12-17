White House Official Claims Drone Activity Is "Legal" And "Lawful"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

White House official John Kirby insisted that the wave of drone sightings across the United States represent “legal” and “lawful” activity, despite in some instances them shutting down military bases and airports.

Kirby made the comments during an appearance on Fox News with Brett Baier.

With the government having analyzed at least 5,000 sightings, Kirby said, “Our assessment is that this is lawful, legal, commercial, hobbyist, and even law enforcement aircraft activity.”

“Some of it’s manned, some of it’s unmanned,” he added.

“We absolutely acknowledge that a lot of these are probably drones, but they’re flying legally,” Kirby emphasized.

“And it is legal to fly drones in nonrestricted airspace as long as you’re registered with the FAA. And there’s thousands and thousands of these kinds of flights every single day.”

Kirby is suggesting that concern over the wave of drone sightings is some kind of mass hysteria and not representative of any kind of irregular activity.

However, the notion that nothing illegal or untoward has occurred doesn’t square with the fact that Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, one of the largest bases in the U.S., was shut down due to strange drone activity.

Yesterday, President-elect Trump said “the government knows what is happening,” but is hiding the truth from the public.

Drone activity also caused concern over Picatinny Arsenal, home of the US Army’s CCDC Armaments Center, and Naval Weapons Station Earle, both in New Jersey.

The drones also forced runways at New York’s Stewart Airfield to shut down on Friday night, leading Gov. Kathy Hochul to assert, “This has gone too far.”

Air traffic control recordings from the base underscore how controllers were concerned and told pilots to ‘use extreme caution’ due to ‘heavy UAS activity’ above.

Many Americans are not buying the explanation that the drones are nothing to worry about and are nothing out of the ordinary, particularly after police officers in New Jersey saw 50 drones “the size of cars” flying in abnormal patterns over the ocean.

In some cases, the drones also have no heat signature and have had weird effects on observers and their equipment, including car clocks, radios, and other smaller drones which are having their batteries drained and falling from the sky.

As we highlight in the video below, the most likely explanation is that the drones are engaged in some kind of secretive government/military activity, but perhaps the biggest mystery is why they only appear to be flying at night.

