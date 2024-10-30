"Who Will Be More Servile To Israel: Trump Or Kamala?" ZH Debate With Michael Tracey, Harrison Smith

Many Americans are tired of the fruits of their labor being stolen to finance mass slaughter. Neither Trump nor Kamala have indicated their intent to diverge from the status quo when it comes to Israel. So the question at the center of today’s ZeroHedge debate: Who will be worse?

Independent journalist Michael Tracey, arguing Trump will be the “most fanatically pro-Israel” President ever, faced off with Harrison Smith of InfoWars who argued the former POTUS is playing politics and cannot be materially worse than the Biden-Harris coterie. Moderated by Liam McCollum of the “Human ReAction Podcast” and Mises Institute.

Full discussion below:

“Trump is the peace President.”

Keeping faith in Trump’s anti-war instincts, Smith pointed to the former President’s tendency to rebuff entrenched foreign policy officials, which — while imperfect — is preferable to the Deep State on autopilot.

Smith: “Trump is the peace president. That much is obvious. Kamala Harris is purely a puppet of the establishment, which is in totality Israeli-controlled at that level when it comes to the State Department and foreign policy.”

“You're either voting for the puppet of the Israeli lobby or somebody — who participates in their scheme sometimes — but has also shown and proven that he has the ability to defy their greatest and largest goals.”

Democrats Aren’t Pro-Israel Enough!

Tracey dismissed this as wishful thinking that is misaligned with Trump’s record in office and current rhetoric, which at times is markedly more radical than Kamala’s:

Tracey: “Trump is running on the most fanatically pro-Israel platform of any major candidate ever.”

“[Biden and Harris] have supplied more armaments to Israel than any administration ever. Trump denounces them as not doing enough and actually catering to Hamas. What else are we to draw from that? Trump goes around explicitly stating that he gave his pro-Israel donors all the policy initiatives that they had ever sought.”

But moving the U.S. embassy and “recognizing” the Golan Heights — the major first-term moves Trump touts — are a far cry from genocide, argued Smith, categorizing them as “symbolic” yet largley insignificant.

Smith: “It's what Trump does. They're the low hanging fruit. They're just things that he could do that would make these people happy that wouldn't change anything on the ground. That wouldn't exacerbate any conflict. That wouldn't cause any war.”

No War With Iran

In a recent interview with comedian Tim Dillion, Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance said that Israel and the United States sometimes have “distinct interests” and that it is “very much” in U.S. interests to avoid war with Iran. Vance bolstered the former POTUS’s comments from the previous week to podcast host Patrick Bet David, when Trump eschewed PBD’s insistence on regime change in Iran.

Smith highlighted these — very recent — exchanges as more evidence of the restraint exhibited by MAGA as compared to the establishments wings of both parties:

Dovish sentiment aside, Trump is still heavily backed by hawkish GOP members like Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio as well as die-hard zionist religious fanatics.

Tracey: “Trump, however, has aligned himself more with those genuinely messianic religious elements… One of the Rabbis that stood beside Trump said that he wants to build a Third Temple, and he views Trump as the vessel for accomplishing that.”

