"Who's Running The Country..." - Why Is Jill Biden Chairing A Cabinet Meeting?

The Biden White House held its first cabinet meeting in a year, and for some bizarre reason that no one can fathom, Joe Biden’s wife was chairing it.

Biden introduced Jill, mumbling “This is the first time that Jill has joined us and that goes to show how important the issue is she is about to speak to with us.”

Jill Biden is now sitting at the head of the table in cabinet meetings. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2024

“And Jill is going to give an update on the White House initiative to fundamentally change how we approach women’s health services,” he continued, adding “So, I’d like to turn it over to Jill for any comment that she has. It’s all yours kid.”

Jill, Ed.D., is now assisting whatever is left of Crooked Joe Biden in leading cabinet meetings pic.twitter.com/qvL1fzZ4gX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2024

The media acted like it was completely normal for Biden’s wife to be running the meeting.

First Lady joins President Biden in cabinet meeting.https://t.co/oOTC2OOFrP pic.twitter.com/0HheluUx3K — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 20, 2024

Her name is also on legislation folders bearing the presidential seal.

A senior Hill aide tells me that when lawmakers are given a signed copy of their bill, the folder containing has both President Biden and First Lady Biden’s signatures emblazoned on the cover. https://t.co/NfUjUUAC00 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 20, 2024

Did everyone miss the point when Jill Biden was elected to office?

Jill Biden is kicking off the first cabinet meeting the White House has had in almost a year and we’re expected to act like this is normal. pic.twitter.com/cocPx6xMb8 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 20, 2024

Kamala Harris, the supposed vice president wasn’t even at the meeting, because she was too busy speaking to a paltry amount of people at a campaign stop.

NBC reporters stand there and try to convince you this is all just normal and good. https://t.co/W6MKNpEgFw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2024

What’s the motive here?

Leftists are all like, “what’s the big deal?” but imagine the armageddon that would ensue if president Trump had allowed his wife to do anything like this.

Jim Acosta's brain would have melted down on camera if this was Melania Trump https://t.co/0WoTxYtslI — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) September 20, 2024

Who is in charge?

It's insane that the world's #1 nuclear superpower just sort of stumbled its way into a power vacuum. It's even more insane that the vacuum has been filled by the former ruler's wife, who holds no legal governing authority. https://t.co/S9kuig9ZQB — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 20, 2024

“This is nuts,” commented Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk on X. “Who is running the country?! Absolutely NO ONE elected Jill Biden.”

Criticism of Biden handing the meeting over to Jill is likely fueled by the high expectations surrounding the rare Cabinet gathering.

The last Cabinet meeting took place on Oct. 2, 2023, nearly a year ago.

