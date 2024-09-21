print-icon
"Who's Running The Country..." - Why Is Jill Biden Chairing A Cabinet Meeting?

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Sep 21, 2024 - 10:40 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Biden White House held its first cabinet meeting in a year, and for some bizarre reason that no one can fathom, Joe Biden’s wife was chairing it.

Biden introduced Jill, mumbling “This is the first time that Jill has joined us and that goes to show how important the issue is she is about to speak to with us.”

“And Jill is going to give an update on the White House initiative to fundamentally change how we approach women’s health services,” he continued, adding “So, I’d like to turn it over to Jill for any comment that she has. It’s all yours kid.”

The media acted like it was completely normal for Biden’s wife to be running the meeting.

Her name is also on legislation folders bearing the presidential seal.

Did everyone miss the point when Jill Biden was elected to office?

Kamala Harris, the supposed vice president wasn’t even at the meeting, because she was too busy speaking to a paltry amount of people at a campaign stop.

What’s the motive here?

Leftists are all like, “what’s the big deal?” but imagine the armageddon that would ensue if president Trump had allowed his wife to do anything like this.

Who is in charge?

“This is nuts,” commented Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk on X. “Who is running the country?! Absolutely NO ONE elected Jill Biden.”

Criticism of Biden handing the meeting over to Jill is likely fueled by the high expectations surrounding the rare Cabinet gathering.

The last Cabinet meeting took place on Oct. 2, 2023, nearly a year ago.

*  *  *

