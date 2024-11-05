Elon Musk's 1950s-Style Drive-In Supercharger Installs Giant 45-Foot LED TV Screen

Tesla's 1950s-inspired drive-in Supercharging station, currently under construction at 7001 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, recently installed a giant 45-foot LED television in the parking lot.

The West Hollywood Supercharger station is the next generation of Tesla charging stations, featuring a restaurant, drive-in movie theater, and dozens of charging bays. Tesla seems eager to spice up the currently dull charging experience by blending the 1950/60s Americana style with cutting-edge new technology.

Teslarati's Zachary Visconti first reported on the new construction development:

Tesla has been hard at work on its Southern California diner, Supercharger, and drive-in movie theater location over the past year or so, and a recent update shows that the site has finally gotten its first full movie screen. ... The screens, one of which still needs the final LED display, will run from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., while the diner and charging stations will be open 24 hours a day, according 247Tesla. The screens will also reportedly be visible from both the diner building and the Supercharging stations.

Here's the full video:

From EVs to catching giant rockets with 'chopsticks' ...

Mechazilla has caught the Super Heavy booster! pic.twitter.com/6R5YatSVJX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 13, 2024

... to space age vehicles ...

Did you expect the Tesla Robovan? pic.twitter.com/uIZz8GFAHv — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 31, 2024

And robots.

This is how Tesla Bot can generate $1 trillion in profit per year for $TSLA:



1/ Ratio of humanoid robots to humans will be 2 to 1



2/ Equates to ~10 billion humanoid robots on earth



3/ Build rate of humanoid robots on earth will be 1 billion per year



4/ If Tesla makes 10% of… https://t.co/tbyxMOddct pic.twitter.com/2Cfjdb6XW4 — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) October 29, 2024

Musk appears to have a deep love for 'Americana' and wants to inspire the next generation to look toward the stars to spark a new wave of innovation and power the nation forward. It all begins with freedom and healthy youngsters.