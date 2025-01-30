EV School Busses Paralyzed With "Error Codes" In Maine Winter 

It's hardly surprising that the top producer of all-electric school buses, now bankrupted, faces multiple school districts where its "green" buses have broken down.

The Yarmouth Schools district in Portland, Maine, told local media outlet CBS 13 News that its two Lion Electric buses are severely "underperforming" 1.5 years into service.

"We are trying to work with Lion to have those buses replaced, or to receive compensation for those buses, but really not making much progress at this point and time," Superintendent Dr. Andrew Dolloff told the media outlet, adding the move to switch out the busses could be a costly one.

Dolloff said, "We run them for a day or so, and then we get error messages about engine failures or battery failures."

The all-electric school buses were purchased through the EPA Clean School Bus Program under the Biden-Harris regime—yet another brilliant way to destroy taxpayer monies.

The local media noted that Yarmouth Schools is one of "six districts facing significant troubles with Lion Electric school buses."

Several Maine school districts are still dealing with underperforming electric school buses provided by Lion Electric. Yarmouth is 1 of the 6 districts dealing with unusable buses and it could end up being costly.



Lion Electric was awarded $38 million by the EPA's Clean School Bus Program to produce 97 electric school buses and charging infrastructure. It's not immediately known how many of these buses are operating nationwide.

The Quebec-based company attempted to carve out its place in North America's school bus industry by swapping reliable diesel-powered buses for unreliable EVs. However, the company defaulted on its debt and, as of late 2024, was seeking bankruptcy protection under Canadian law.

X users responded to the CBS 13 News story about the EV bus snafu, with many folks infuriated about misspent taxpayer funds...

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's first week in office led to a series of executive orders that dialed back the Biden-Harris regime's reckless 'green' spending spree that did very little to save the planet from an alleged fiery death but instead sparked disastrous inflation that financially crushed low/mid-tier households.

Yarmouth Schools' broken EV buses, funded by taxpayers, are yet another example of government waste driven by radical leftist politicians who blindly push global warming policies. These activists have no business in managerial roles due to their lack of sound decision-making.

The climate grift is coming to an end under Trump.