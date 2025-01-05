Following 'C-4' Detonation Test, YouTuber "WhistlinDiesel" Sends Cybertruck Through Second Durability Test

Days after the Tesla Cybertruck bombing outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day, YouTuber Cody Detwiler, known as WhistlinDiesel, released the second part of the Cybertruck durability test versus a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

In the first test, Detwiler strapped explosives to the door panels of both trucks. The YouTuber claimed 'C-4'... It appears the Cybertruck withstood the blast.

The F-150, not so much.

The alleged Cybertruck bomber, Matthew Livelsberger, clearly did not watch Detwiler's first video in August about the explosives test on the Tesla EV truck. If he had, he might have understood that the vehicle's stainless steel body would not have been the best choice for maximum damage—unless his intent was to make a statement.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters last week that Cybertruck's structure helped direct the blast away from sidewalks and doors, which may have saved lives.

Right...

Back to WhistlinDiesel's Cybertruck testing.

"The long awaited follow-up to test #1 is finally here. After our first durability test, the Cybertruck had to be sent off to Tesla for extensive (and expensive) repairs. We finally got it back and it's ready to undergo the next series of tests to find out if it's truly as durable as Elon says they are..." Detwiler wrote in the video's description.

"And the winner is... I don't know - this is very difficult. They both did really good - but the Cybertruck went to the shop, the F-150 did not. Also, the F-150 isn't broken because it doesn't have enough power to break itself. When the Cybertruck is running, it goes hard enough to break itself. The F-150 can't," he concluded the video by awarding the F-150 a narrow win.

Here's the video of the second durability test:

The Vegas Cybertruck bombing was more of a statement than an attempt to inflict maximum damage. The bomb's composition and the choice of the vehicle clearly reflect this, along with the location.