Watch: Amazon Uses Huge Diesel Generator To Charge Electric Delivery Van Fleet

Amazon closed out 2024 with more than 20,000 electric delivery vans manufactured by Rivian in its fleet nationwide. The e-commerce giant highlights on its website that the electric vans are part of its "urgent" climate change initiative to "remove carbon emissions from transportation systems."

However, Amazon faces mounting criticism for gaslighting the public about its net zero goals and actual operational fleet practices.

Take, for instance, Amazon's website. Within the Sustainability section, the company laid out its approach to fight so-called global warming:

"To reach this target, we're also expanding the use of zero-emission transportation such as electric delivery vans, cargo e-bikes, and on-foot deliveries, and we engage in industry initiatives to remove carbon emissions from transportation systems like ocean shipping, aviation, and trucking. We're also using innovative construction techniques and building materials to make our fulfillment centers, data centers, offices, and physical retail locations more sustainable."

Amazon's climate pledge on its website.

While the company promotes its electric delivery vans as part of its effort to save the planet from a fiery demise—an end-of-world scenario Al Gore has inaccurately predicted for decades—it appears that, at least in one location, Amazon is reportedly relying on a massive diesel generator to charge a fleet of Rivian vans.

On Tuesday, TikTok user drewgoo posted a video that shows "Diesel Generator powering electric Amazon trucks."

"So I understand green energy, electric vehicles - Amazon is doing their part. Stay green. But doesn't it defeat the purpose when you have a diesel-powered generator electrifying all of the EVs? It makes no sense," the TikTok user said in the video.

The video was also uploaded on X.

Amazon electric vehicles seen charging in the snow



All these vehicles are being charged by a huge diesel generator. The generator is on, you can hear it running providing the power



“Doesn’t that defeat the purpose when you literally have a diesel powered generator electrifying… pic.twitter.com/wcyXuKnIzr — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 15, 2025

Meanwhile, the Amazon founder (Jeff Bezos) is sailing around the world in a superyacht with massive diesel motors. He also flies in private jets that gobble up huge amounts of jet fuel. The climate emergency doesn't apply to the billionaire climate alarmists. Folks are starting to understand the climate grift, while governments ban gas stoves from ordinary folks.

Also, have you ever considered the only way 'green' politicians and billionaires tell the public to save the planet from a fiery demise—to purchase more solar panels and EVs? Who produces the rare earth minerals used in EVs? Who manufactures the solar panels? It's not difficult to follow the money: China.