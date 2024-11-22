print-icon
print-icon

Elon Musk Responds As British Government "Summons" Him To 'Disinformation' Hearing

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

X owner Elon Musk has fired back at the news that British MPs will “summon” him to their parliament to address allegations of spreading ‘disinformation’.

GB News reports that “An inquiry in the House of Commons is meaning to investigate the rise of ‘harmful’ AI content online by calling tech heavyweights to probe the ‘spread of content that can mislead and harm.’”

The report adds that “Labour’s select committee chairwoman, MP Chi Onwurah has called on the Tesla and SpaceX owner to explain his alleged ‘promotion of pure disinformation.’”

Musk responded in typical fashion on X, writing that British MPs “will be summoned to the United States of America to explain their censorship and threats to American citizens.’”

Musk has recently been repeatedly critical of the British government, calling them out for arresting and even imprisoning citizens for sharing posts and memes in regards to the unrest that flared up earlier in the year.

At the time, Musk commented “I don’t think anyone should go to the UK when they’re releasing convicted pedophiles in order to imprison people for social media posts!”

Earlier this week, Musk charged that Britain is going “full Stalin” with regards to slapping farmers with fresh taxes that they already cannot afford.

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer was asked about Musk’s latest comments, but avoided the question.

They’re going to keep coming after Musk and X for enabling free speech.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...