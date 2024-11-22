Elon Musk Responds As British Government "Summons" Him To 'Disinformation' Hearing

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

X owner Elon Musk has fired back at the news that British MPs will “summon” him to their parliament to address allegations of spreading ‘disinformation’.

GB News reports that “An inquiry in the House of Commons is meaning to investigate the rise of ‘harmful’ AI content online by calling tech heavyweights to probe the ‘spread of content that can mislead and harm.’”

The report adds that “Labour’s select committee chairwoman, MP Chi Onwurah has called on the Tesla and SpaceX owner to explain his alleged ‘promotion of pure disinformation.’”

Musk responded in typical fashion on X, writing that British MPs “will be summoned to the United States of America to explain their censorship and threats to American citizens.’”

They will be summoned to the United States of America to explain their censorship and threats to American citizens — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2024

I’m pretty sure they gave up the right to summon American citizens when we kicked them out of our country 200+ yrs ago.



The summer riots are a direct result of them ruining the lives of their own citizens — Lee Hinton (@lee_littlebugs1) November 20, 2024

Musk has recently been repeatedly critical of the British government, calling them out for arresting and even imprisoning citizens for sharing posts and memes in regards to the unrest that flared up earlier in the year.

At the time, Musk commented “I don’t think anyone should go to the UK when they’re releasing convicted pedophiles in order to imprison people for social media posts!”

Earlier this week, Musk charged that Britain is going “full Stalin” with regards to slapping farmers with fresh taxes that they already cannot afford.

Britain is going full Stalin https://t.co/GYtwBMu11S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2024

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer was asked about Musk’s latest comments, but avoided the question.

Starmer responds to Musk saying he's

'gone full Stalin'



Totally sideswiped that question and proceeded to bullshit even more



Is Elon making Keir look stupid or what ? pic.twitter.com/ChZE3VZ6uP — WeGotitBack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) November 20, 2024

They’re going to keep coming after Musk and X for enabling free speech.

It’s all part of a bloody coverup anyway. They’re seeking to scapegoat X for the riot so they don’t have to answer questions about the Southport stabber or how they knew he was an indoctrinated jihadist for months before it was revealed, and instead chose to imprison thousands of… — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 20, 2024

British MP’s can’t ‘summon’ anyone, let alone someone abroad, it’s not in their remit. The wording is cringeworthy, these people are so embarrassing to our country. Hope @elonmusk tells them to go fuck themselves. https://t.co/nKAaJdGeur — Tina Marie (@TrutherDolly) November 21, 2024

