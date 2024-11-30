Explosion Rocks Port Of Miami

Dramatic footage from the overnight hours shows what appears to be an explosion rocking part of the Port of Miami, a major seaport located in Biscayne Bay at the mouth of the Miami River in Miami, Florida.

"Numerous people have reported hearing and seeing a large explosion at the Port of Miami," X user RawAlerts said in the early morning hours.

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous people have reported hearing and seeing a large explosion at the Port of Miami⁰

📌#Miami | #Florida ⁰⁰At this time, numerous people in the Port of Miami, Florida area have reported hearing and feeling a massive explosion. Witnesses are seeing a large fire… pic.twitter.com/dbRK88u8ZL — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 30, 2024

RawAlerts said, "Additional footage and According to one worker, a 20-foot container with a car inside reportedly blew up. Car brand unknown. Which reportedly caused the large explosion."

🚨#UPDATE: Additional footage and According to one worker, a 20-foot container with a car inside reportedly blew up. Car brand unknown. Which reportedly caused the large explosion pic.twitter.com/99MXQnPqbx — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 30, 2024

Local media WSVN confirmed the incident:

Emergency crews were seen dousing a vehicle fire early Saturday morning in the Port of Miami. Video from Only in Dade showed smoke rising high in the air Friday night. Residents said they heard a loud explosion followed by the thick smoke and flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Here's more footage of the incident.

Heard an explosion in downtown Miami and looks like a bomb went off at the port of Miami pic.twitter.com/KE8tw14qsB — Marley (@marleybaywatch) November 30, 2024

Update: something exploded in port of Miami. They’re putting it out now. Looks like a vehicle on fire, but not sure. Fire appears to be extinguished. pic.twitter.com/9omTi5bejx — Evan Hmr (@evanhmr) November 30, 2024

Remember a time when vehicles didn't randomly explode?