Explosion Rocks Port Of Miami
Dramatic footage from the overnight hours shows what appears to be an explosion rocking part of the Port of Miami, a major seaport located in Biscayne Bay at the mouth of the Miami River in Miami, Florida.
"Numerous people have reported hearing and seeing a large explosion at the Port of Miami," X user RawAlerts said in the early morning hours.
RawAlerts said, "Additional footage and According to one worker, a 20-foot container with a car inside reportedly blew up. Car brand unknown. Which reportedly caused the large explosion."
Local media WSVN confirmed the incident:
Emergency crews were seen dousing a vehicle fire early Saturday morning in the Port of Miami. Video from Only in Dade showed smoke rising high in the air Friday night. Residents said they heard a loud explosion followed by the thick smoke and flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Here's more footage of the incident.
