Israel Arrests US Journalist Who Documented Damage From Iran Missile Strike

According to alternative media outlet The Grayzone, the State of Israel has arrested US citizen and Grayzone investigative reporter Jeremy Loffredo just days after he defied censors by posting a report on Iran's ballistic missile strike, to include documenting the precise location of an apparent impact close to the headquarters of the country's principal intelligence agency, the Mossad.

Grayzone journalist Jeremy Loffredo, seen in his last report before being arrested by Israeli authorities

"I’ve just learned that @loffredojeremy was among the journalists arrested by the Israeli military and is still in jail," said Grayzone founder and editor-in-chief Max Blumenthal via social media. "His phone has been confiscated. That is all I’m able to say for now." On Wednesday at midday, Grayzone journalist Aaron Maté wrote that Loffredo had already been held for more than 24 hours.

Russian independent journalist Andrey X said he and Loffredo were among five journalists grabbed by Israeli security forces, with all but Loffredo having been released. No details have yet surfaced about where or why they were arrested.

Today I was beaten, kidnapped, blindfolded and taken to a military base by the Israeli Occupation Forces, together with 4 other journalists.



Two of us were held for 11 hours without charges, my phone was confiscated (stolen), and one of us is still in custody.



Full story soon. — Andrey X (@the_andrey_x) October 8, 2024

On Oct. 1, Iran unleashed multiple waves of ballistic missiles on Israel in retaliation for Israel's assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of the Lebanese political and military organization Hezbollah, and Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Abbas Nilforoushan, among others. Despite compelling video evidence that many of those missiles found their targets, Israel downplayed the effect of the Iranian strike while simultaneously declaring it illegal to report on where missiles hit.

Undaunted, Loffredo set out to find missile impact sites, and filed a 6-minute video report to The Grayzone's YouTube channel, which has nearly 400,000 followers, and to its Rumble channel. In addition to showing the remains of an Iranian missile near Israel's Nevatim Airbase in the Negev desert, Loffredo was able to find what is almost certainly a huge missile blast site less than a thousand feet from Mossad headquarters.

"This information is missing from all Israeli media reports, due to the fact it's been officially censored," said Loffredo in his report, before showing the precise longitude and latitude of the impact site.

Loffredo found heavily damaged vehicles, caked with concrete, near a 30-foot wide crater less than a thousand feet from Mossad headquarters (Screenshot from Grayzone's report)

When it comes to challenging Israeli government narratives, The Grayzone has been among the most intrepid outlets in journalism. It was among the first to report on evidence that many Israeli deaths during the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas invasion of Israel were inflicted by the Israeli Defense Forces. The Grayzone was also quick to credibly challenge near-universally-accepted claims that Hamas militants beheaded babies, burned babies in ovens, cut a fetus from its mother, and engaged in mass rape. On this Oct. 7, the outlet released a 44-minute documentary titled, "Atrocity Inc: How Israel Sells the Destruction of Gaza."

Loffredo's previous reporting from Israel included a set of candid and, to some, disturbing interviews with nationalist Israelis who were blocking humanitarian aid for war-ravaged Gaza. While it's not clear why, it's currently not possible to link directly to Loffredo's posts on X/Twitter or to embed them.

Journalism is not a crime.



I will continue to stand strong for press freedom in Russia and worldwide, and stand against all those who seek to attack the press or target journalists. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 20, 2024

President Biden claims to stand for press freedom around the world. Let's see if his administration takes a stand against Israel on behalf of this American journalist...or instead shrugs and redistributes a few more billion dollars of American wealth to the perpetrators. In the meantime, watch Loffredo's last report before he was seized and locked up: