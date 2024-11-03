UK Foreign Secretary Blames Civil Unrest In Europe On "Russian Disinformation"

The majority of official surveys monitoring American and European support for Ukraine are many months old now. The last time we saw a flurry of polling on the issue was this summer and the media has been rather quiet on the issue since. Why? Because public support for the proxy war is in steep decline.

The last numbers show that 52% of Americans no longer want additional funding for Ukraine. With Donald Trump increasingly likely to return to the White House in 2025 the Ukrainians are already preparing for steep cuts to military aid (the US provides the vast majority of arms to Ukraine). This leaves the EU to pick up the slack.

However, Europe simply doesn't have the capacity to provide enough military aid to make a difference in the war and is currently discussing schemes to transfer frozen Russian assets to the effort while simultaneously scaling back their own funding. Central EU nations like Germany are already cutting their contributions in half in the coming year.

The decline in aid follows two important factors: Public support for the war in America and Europe is waning. And, Ukraine is clearly losing the conflict with their defensive lines in the east collapsing.

Ukraine has received well over $200 billion in the past two years from NATO nations, which eclipses Ukraine's annual GDP of around $160 billion. In other words, the war cannot continue without NATO. The disconnect between US and European governments vs the desires of the general public could not be more obvious. Even the Washington Post admits:

"As they signaled enduring support for Ukraine last week, European leaders worried about how long they can sustain it..."

"European leaders promise to support Ukraine “as long as it takes,” but they are increasingly threatened by public fatigue, a weakening of the political center and the prospect of Trump's return..."

"More than 2½ years into Russia’s war, public fatigue risks taking hold in some countries. Some European leaders are now in politically precarious positions and more constrained in what they can do. And across the continent, parties from the hard right to the hard left are pushing narratives against sending cash or arms..."

In the UK and Europe, protests have erupted over a number of problems, most importantly the threat of mass immigration from third world countries and the deliberate agenda to erase traditional European culture. Some of the unrest has also been related to the Ukraine war and ongoing discussions about "conscription" among government officials.

The UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, is one of many bureaucrats that are trying to lump all civil actions together, labeling them a "threat to democracy." The narrative also seeks to tie these events to "Russian disinformation." In other words, according to David Lammy the public is being brainwashed by Vladimir Putin into protesting and this is a strategy by the Kremlin to sow discord within Europe.

The Kremlin’s disinformation is a desperate attempt to undermine our democracy.



— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 29, 2024

The U.K. government sanctioned three Russian agencies and their senior executives this month, accusing them of orchestrating disinformation campaigns and seeking to fuel anti-Ukraine protests across Europe.

The Social Design Agency (SDA), Structura National Technologies, and Ano Dialog, alongside their directors, are accused of spearheading a “vast malign online network” commonly known as "Doppelganger." The network used “deceitful tactics... to mask the truth around Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and distract from the true nature of the war,” the U.K. Foreign Office said in a statement Monday.

Lammy and others claim this constitutes a "threat to democracy" and he says he will take action to shut down all sources of disinformation. To be sure, Russia is involved in psy-ops as any country at war would be. That said, so is David Lammy and his ilk and they aren't only at war with Russia, they're also at war with the UK and EU populace.

It should be noted that Lammy is becoming a regular fixture at The Atlantic Council, which has been deeply involved in the escalation of Ukrainian tensions with Russia for over a decade. He is also on the advisory board for the European branch of the Council On Foreign Relations. His relationships with globalist institutions helps to explain his hostility to conservative and anti-progressive movements.

As Lammy argues in his recent conference with Ukrainian officials, any sense that allies are not united 'only benefits Putin.' Clearly this "unity" must also extend to the civilian population (by force if necessary), otherwise Lammy and his cohorts look rather ridiculous.

The tactic of attaching all civil dissent to the schemes of a foreign adversary is a tale as old as oligarchy. It's a way for governments to negate or dismiss public opposition to policy without losing face, because they can claim all the dissent is astroturf created by malicious foreign agencies.

China did this with the Hong Kong protests in 2019, seeking to blame western governments after the citizens of Hong Kong opposed being placed under total control of the CCP. In this way, the communist regime marginalized millions of people and their right to self determination simply by painting the protests as engineered. This is exactly what David Lammy is doing with UK and EU citizens that want a reckoning for government trespasses.

This brand of propaganda has been utilized regularly in the US as well, with Democrats consistently blaming Putin and Russia for the rise in conservative movements and the success of the Trump campaign. If the elites were to ever admit that public dissent is legitimate, they would lose the illusion that they are the "protectors of the realm." Without a foreign enemy to blame, these same officials are exposed as the true enemies of "democracy", and they certainly don't want that.