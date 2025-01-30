"Ukraine Is Running Out Of Time" - Austrian Armed Forces Colonel Issues New Warning

Authored by Liz Heflin via Remix News,

Markus Reisner, colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces and Head of the Theresianum Military Academy’s Officer Basic Training Institute, answers questions from ZDF viewers several times a week regarding the war in Ukraine, writes Mandiner, and this past Saturday, he responded to viewers asking about the impact of Donald Trump’s inauguration on the war.

“Not once did the word ‘Ukraine’ or ‘Europe’ appear. This is a clear indication of the direction things could take,” Resner said, adding that it appears “the U.S. will no longer support Ukraine with the same intensity as before.”

The colonel said that “Russia sees itself on the path to victory,” so he does not necessarily think there is any reason to change its strategy or negotiate in terms of a possible Trump/Putin meeting and possible U.S. sanctions.

“Ukraine is running out of time. Ukraine is losing this war right now. We must be aware of this. The images from the front are absolutely clear,” he continued.

Reisner specifically indicated that Ukraine’s main problem is the lack of boots on the ground, saying that current Ukrainian units are “sparse, often at 40-50% capacity on the front.”

Read more here...