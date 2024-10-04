War Expands: Two Israeli Troops Killed, 24 Wounded In Drone Attack From Iraq

In a massive escalation and unprecedented first since the Gaza War began on Oct.7 of last year, a drone attack launched from Iraq has scored a direct hit on an Israeli base on the northern Golan Heights region.

Initial reports suggest a mass casualty event: Two Israeli soldiers were killed and 24 were wounded in a drone attack from Iraq, the IDF has announced. The attack appears to have occurred Thursday morning, according to the Israeli statement, but is only being disclosed 24 hours later.

Image via TNS/SCMP

The slain soldiers have been identified as: Sgt. Daniel Aviv Haim Sofer, 19, a signals officer cadet in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, from Ashkelon; andCpl. Tal Dror, 19, an IT specialist with the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, from Jerusalem.

An IDF military investigation found that two explosive-laden drones were launched from Iraq by pro-Iran paramilitary groups. The US and Israel believe these groups are controlled from Tehran, as well as pro-Iranian political leaders in Baghdad and influential Shia clerics.

One of the drones was shot down by Israeli air defense missiles, but the other one made it through and struck the base.

Israeli-produced 'threat map' showing Iran's regional proxies and reach. via golancoalition.org

"In addition to the two slain soldiers, another 24 were wounded in the attack, including two seriously, one moderately, and 21 lightly," Israeli media documents based on the military statement. A Friday statement from Iraqi paramilitaries has taken responsibility and warned of more to come:

The umbrella group of Iran-aligned armed forces in Iraq says it launched projectiles against three targets in occupied Golan and Tiberias in Israel. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq added in a statement that its forces used drones at the targets, with the attacks taking place at dawn on Friday. It promised to continue "operations to pound the enemy’s strongholds at an escalating pace."

This comes just as Israel and the US are mulling a response to Iran's Oct.1 major ballistic missile attack. It will likely serve to nudge the Netanyahu government in the direction of a robust direct response. Israel might also target Iran-backed Iraqi militia positions in side Iraq as a result.

TOI: Soldiers killed in a drone attack on the Golan Heights on October 3, 2024: Sgt. Daniel Aviv Haim Sofer (left) and Cpl. Tal Dror. (Israel Defense Forces)

This certainly isn't the first time in recent weeks and months projectiles were launched from Iraq, however, those prior instances proved ineffective as drones and missiles either get shot down or land in open desert areas. On Friday Israeli Army Radio is saying more rocket launches have been detected targeting towns in the southern Golan.

New signs of things spiraling toward bigger regional war as Israel contemplates hitting back at Iran:

⚡️BREAKING:



So far US and Britain launched 14 airstrikes on Sanaa and Hodeidah airport, Yemen.



Meanwhile Israel is attacking Gaza, Syria and Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/uKISCfPuJx — Current Report (@Currentreport1) October 4, 2024

Also on Friday, there appear to be new air raids on Houthi positions in Yemen by US and British jets, and this new campaign possibly includes Israeli aircraft as well. Yemen’s Houthi Al Masirah TV is reporting that US and British air attacks are hitting Hodeidah Airport, Sanaa and Dhamar City.

More breaking developments via Al Jazeera: