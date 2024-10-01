Iran To 'Imminently' Launch Ballistic Missiles On Israel; White House Warns

Axios is reporting that the White House has intelligence saying Iran imminently plans to carry out a missile attack on Israel in retaliation for the Friday killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

A senior White House has said, "The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel."

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran," the official continued. Crude prices immediately responded to the headline...

Gold is also bid...

It seems the White House is prepared to defend Israeli militarily, though there has been no official authorization in Congress (much less a debate).

The Pentagon on Monday confirmed that it is sending a "few thousand additional troops" to the Middle East to be on standby if needed to defend Israel from a broader attack. This is widely being seen as preparation for war against Iran, if needed.

This is to include the new deployments of squadrons of F-15, F-16, F-22, and A-10 fighter jets along with assisting personnel. It was only the day prior that President Biden was asked if he would be sending more troops to the Middle East. He replied: "No."

Meanwhile, although the major US equity indices are tanking...

...there are some 'winners':

LOCKHEED, NORTHROP SHARES TOUCH SESSION HIGHS

Israel's military spokesman Daniel Hagari says the IDF has yet to identify any aerial threat from Iran. "Any Iranian attack on Israel would have repercussions," the statement said. The IDF spokesman further said, "A short while ago our partners in the USA informed us that they detect Iran's preparations to fire missiles at Israel in the near future."

Secretary Blinken in the US has said his office is "tracking events in the Middle East very carefully and is committed to defending Israel."

developing...