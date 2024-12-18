Watch Live: Fed Chair Powell Explains Why He Cut Rates Again As Inflation Data Surges

This should be good...

How is Fed Chair Powell going to explain why The Fed just cut rates AGAIN, despite inflation and growth (hard data) surprising dramatically to the upside? (with one dissent seeing sense and urging no cuts).

...and if they claim that "rates are still restrictive" - show them this... financial conditions are at their loosest since before The Fed started hiking rates...

Still we are sure that Powell will find a way to navigate the 'tough' questions from various economics reporters, leveraging the hawkish adjustments to the dots and inflation forecasts...

With Trump at the helm again, we wonder just how committed to the rate-cutting cycle Powell and his pals really are now - especially since they appear to have decided that Trump's policies will be inflationary.

Countdown to 2025 recession has begun (yes, Trump will be blamed).



Next debt step function: 15 trillion in debt to current baseline. Expect $50 trillion in 2 years. — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 18, 2024

...so rate-cuts were transitory too?

Watch Fed Chair Powell live here (due to start at 1430ET):