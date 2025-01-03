Allstate CEO Slammed For Bizarre Comments In Response To New Orleans Terror Attack

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Allstate CEO Tom Wilson received a measure of backlash after he insisted that Americans must respond to the New Orleans terror attack by accepting people’s “imperfections and differences.”

Wilson made the comments after ISIS supporter Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove into crowds in the early hours of New Year’s Day, killing 14 and injuring at least 35.

Jabbar posted a video online professing his support for Islamic State shortly before going on the rampage, according to authorities.

In remarks coinciding with the start of the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, the corporation’s CEO suggested the attack was a reminder of the importance of political correctness.

“Welcome to the All-State Sugar Bowl. Wednesday, tragedy struck the New Orleans community. Our prayers are with the victims and their families,” said Wilson.

“We also need to be stronger together by overcoming an addiction to divisiveness and negativity. Join Allstate, working in local communities all across America to amplify the positive, increase trust, and accept people’s imperfections and differences.”

“Together, we win.”

Some questioned who exactly the comments were supposed to be aimed at given that the only ‘divisiveness’ and ‘negativity’ on display was that which motivated Jabbar to carry out his heinous attack.

Allstate previously triumphed their advocacy for DEI policies in a year end report, boasting about how the company employed a declining number of white men.

Others asserted that they would be canceling their insurance policy with the company as a result of Wilson’s odd statements.

