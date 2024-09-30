Biden And Harris Called Out Over Botched Hurricane Response As Trump Visits Victims

When natural disasters strike in the United States, the president and VP have historically responded immediately - offering support, condolences, and generally letting the public know that the situation is - or will soon be - under control.

After making landfall Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend region, Hurricane Helene proceeded to tear through several states - resulting in 116 deaths and causing devastating floods in Western North Carolina.

David Hester inspects damages of his house after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, on September 28, 2024.

Chandan Khanna | Afp | Getty Images

The southeast is demolished.



This is Chimney Rock, North Carolina.



Our government should direct some of the billions of dollars in Ukraine aid to these communities.pic.twitter.com/Y4OrB7frGA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 30, 2024

Yet, it took three days for the White House to get their act together.

And now this...

U.S. HOMELAND SECURITY ADVISOR LIZ SHERWOOD-RANDALL: COULD BE AS MANY AS 600 DEATHS DUE TO STORM HELENE — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) September 30, 2024

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris posted a photo on Air Force Two - in which she appears with blank pieces of paper and unplugged headphones (maybe she was using her earrings?) to 'respond' to the disaster.

Omg her headphones aren’t even plugged in



She’s pretending to take disaster relief calls for a photo op



Such a fraud https://t.co/PRYTlAFOJN — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 30, 2024

And on Monday, President Biden read a teleprompter response to the disaster, claiming that he'll visit the affected areas on Wednesday.

JUST IN: President Biden says he "was commanding" after a reporter asks what he is doing to help hurricane victims in the Southeast.



Reporter: "On the hurricane, why weren't you and VP Harris here in Washington commanding this this weekend?"



Biden: "I was commanding."



Locals… pic.twitter.com/OmHjqjqyLa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 30, 2024

Trump, meanwhile, is in Georgia to help support victims and their families...

"We are now heading to Valdosta, Georgia, in order to pay my respects and bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and other things, to the State," Trump posted to X, adding "I was also going to stop into North Carolina, which has really been hit hard. I have a lot of supplies ready for them, but access and communication is now restricted, and we want to make sure that Local Emergency Management is able to focus on helping the people most affected, and not being concerned with me."

Happening Now—President Trump arrives at Valdosta Regional Airport in Lowndes, Georgia… pic.twitter.com/AOiujOSeqb — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) September 30, 2024

Trump flew directly to Valdosta to deliver critical supplies to the victims of Helene.



Biden was at the beach all weekend.



Kamala staged a phone call photo. pic.twitter.com/inPq15OpPC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2024

"Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing. You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work!" Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

"They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and elsewhere in the South."

When asked if he had reached out to President Biden about federal relief efforts, Trump replied: "No I haven't reached out to him. I think he's sleeping right now, actually."

Reporter: "Have you reached out to President Biden about federal relief efforts?"



President Trump: "No I haven't reached out to him. I think he's sleeping right now, actually." pic.twitter.com/jAK7Be7wVL — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 30, 2024

The staggering contrast in response did not go unnoticed...

🚨 Americans want to see the chief executive of this country dependably engaged.



I remember attending a FEMA briefing with President Trump in 2020 on THE DAY Hurricane Laura slammed Louisiana.



A President should be visibly engaged during times of natural disaster. Optics… pic.twitter.com/okZdsP9V4m — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 30, 2024

The biggest black pill in the world is watching how hard the government works to fly in illegal migrants and send bullets and tanks to Ukraine but entire American towns just got wiped out and people are homeless and drowning and the same government is now MIA. — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) September 30, 2024

Oh, and this.

Bush was eviscerated by the press for his Air Force One flyby over New Orleans on day three after Hurricane Katrina hit.



Here is Kamala Harris three days after Hurricane Helene... pic.twitter.com/hcsU1Z1bjg — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 30, 2024

Amazing...