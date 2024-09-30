print-icon
Biden And Harris Called Out Over Botched Hurricane Response As Trump Visits Victims

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Sep 30, 2024 - 07:20 PM

When natural disasters strike in the United States, the president and VP have historically responded immediately - offering support, condolences, and generally letting the public know that the situation is - or will soon be - under control.

After making landfall Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend region, Hurricane Helene proceeded to tear through several states - resulting in 116 deaths and causing devastating floods in Western North Carolina.

David Hester inspects damages of his house after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, on September 28, 2024. 
Chandan Khanna | Afp | Getty Images

Yet, it took three days for the White House to get their act together.

And now this...

On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris posted a photo on Air Force Two - in which she appears with blank pieces of paper and unplugged headphones (maybe she was using her earrings?) to 'respond' to the disaster.

And on Monday, President Biden read a teleprompter response to the disaster, claiming that he'll visit the affected areas on Wednesday.

Trump, meanwhile, is in Georgia to help support victims and their families...

"We are now heading to Valdosta, Georgia, in order to pay my respects and bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and other things, to the State," Trump posted to X, adding "I was also going to stop into North Carolina, which has really been hit hard. I have a lot of supplies ready for them, but access and communication is now restricted, and we want to make sure that Local Emergency Management is able to focus on helping the people most affected, and not being concerned with me."

"Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing. You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work!" Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

"They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and elsewhere in the South."

When asked if he had reached out to President Biden about federal relief efforts, Trump replied: "No I haven't reached out to him. I think he's sleeping right now, actually."

The staggering contrast in response did not go unnoticed...

Oh, and this. 

Amazing...

