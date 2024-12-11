Billionaire Brit Abandons Tories; Backs Reform UK's Farage As Next PM

In July, the UK held a general election that on the surface looked to be as consequential as the one we had here in the US in November.

After 14 years of Conservative Party leadership, the Labour Party won an astonishing number of seats in Parliament, but because of the UK's system, which awards seats to the recipient of a plurality of votes - and as many as six parties fielding candidates - many of these new members of Parliament won with as little as 35% of the vote.

It didn't take long for Brits to sour on this new Labour government. Even though the Tories (Conservatives) still have a low favorability rating, Labour's leaders saw a significant drop in net favorability less than two months after the election.

Then, in late November, an online petition surfaced with over 2 million signatures urging the Labour government to call for a new election.

"'I would like there to be another General Election. I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election,' the petition says," as Patrick O’Flynn explained at The Spectator. "It's that simple: the accusation is that Keir Starmer was elected on a deliberately false prospectus and that his administration therefore lacks basic democratic legitimacy." "Keir Starmer said he 'wasn't surprised' that 2 million people had signed a petition calling for an election, adding 'there will be plenty of people who didn’t want us in the first place,'" reported Isabel Hardman at The Spectator.

Reform revived a sizeable chunk of votes, over four million, in the UK general election in July but only secured five parliamentary seats owing to the first past the post system.

One in seven people voted Reform, yet the party ended up with 67 fewer seats than the Liberal Democrats, who received around two percent fewer votes.

The Telegraph reports,“’Reform will probably get 100 seats at the next election even without extra money’, says one election strategist. ‘And if they get a substantial amount of money, they will be able to run a much more targeted campaign based on the sort of data they don’t currently have’.”

“Farage wants to be the next prime minister, and believes that in today’s highly volatile political climate that is genuinely achievable in 2029,” the report states.

Here's PTJ in July...

And now, with the country demanding change, an old face is new again as Nigel Farage - leader of the newly formed Reform UK Party - is soaring in the polls and has found some wealthy benefactors to fund his campaign to be the next Prime Minister.

After speculation that X owner Elon Musk was about to give Reform £80 million...

'I have absolutely no idea where this story has come from.'



Nigel Farage is baffled by the rumour that Elon Musk is set to donate £78m to Reform UK. pic.twitter.com/fxRIZacQEY — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 2, 2024

...Mr. Farage has produced a different donor who intends to break fundraising records - billionaire property developer, Nick Candy.

Nick has joined his famous Australian singer/actress wife Holly Valance as a member of Reform U.K., telling the Independent this week that:

"I will also raise Reform more money than any political party in the U.K. has ever raised. Nigel will be the next PM of the U.K."

He added:

“There will be a massive exodus all coming to Reform.”

The Independent reports that Mr. Candy has been close to Reform through his wife for a number of months and helped raise money for them and President Trump a few months ago. It is understood though that he had waited to see who won the Tory leadership election before making a final decision to jump parties.

"He started as a dear friend, a close, close friend, and he's still a dear friend," Candy said, adding that "my kids call him Uncle Nigel."

Farage, Candy told the assembled reporters, was our next prime minister.

"I wouldn’t be doing this if I wasn't 100 per cent certain of that."

Candy told GB News that the Farage government will deliver two things: much lower taxes and a much-improved National Health Service; while promising to raise £40million for Reform before the next election.

Reform UK is building a winning team to change British politics forever. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/nOa7BIup05 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 10, 2024

Musk was quick to follow up to this post on X...

The first step is the English County Council elections on May 1st 2025. Britain Needs Reform. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 10, 2024

The Conservatives have been forced to cut down on the number of staff because of a shortage of funds and another rich donor going elsewhere will be a problem.