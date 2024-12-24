"B*tch, New Laws!": California's Tougher Shoplifting Law Receives Curious Endorsement

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

Proposition 36, which increases punishments for some retail theft and drug possession offenses, overwhelmingly passed in California despite the opposition of Gov. Gavin Newsom and most Democrats.

Newsom denounced the measure as something that “takes us back to the 1980s, mass incarceration.”

Despite discussing her tough-on-crime record in the election, Vice President Kamala Harris refused to support the measure or even state if she voted for it.

Now, however, two shoplifters may have given the law the greatest endorsement.

The Seal Beach Police Department in California released a video of three alleged shoplifters who seemed shocked to learn that the state was now cracking down on the rampant shoplifting in the state.

The video from the store shows the three casually stealing from an Ulta Beauty store with what police said was nearly $650 worth of stolen merchandise.

The police then released what is described as “… a friendly reminder that Proposition 36, which increases punishments for some retail theft and drug possession offenses, went into effect Wednesday morning in California.”

One alleged shoplifter was shocked to find out some shoplifting offenses are now considered a felony in California.

“It’s a felony?” one of the women asks the other in the back of the patrol car. “B—h new laws,” the woman responds. “Stealing is a felony and this Orange County b—h. They don’t play.”

That could well be the next slogan for tough-on-crime measures in the state.

I have previously written about the lack of deterrence for shoplifting in cities like San Francisco and New York.

The fact is that most criminals are rational actors who make a calculus of risk in the commission of offenses. The mobs hitting stores like Bloomingdales are organized gangs. Even shoplifters stealing from stores like Costco and Target are known to quickly sell the goods on the internet through fences.

In 1968, University of Chicago economist Gary Becker wrote his famous article, “Crime and Punishment,” in which he argued that criminals make calculations based on the certainty and the severity of punishment. If you increase the certainty or likelihood of punishment, you can achieve deterrence with lower levels of punishment. Conversely, if there is a low detection rate for crime, you can deter some crimes with higher levels of punishment.

This shoplifter seems to be working out that calculus of risk belatedly in the back of a patrol car.