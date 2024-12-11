Despite Media Spin, Only 2 Out Of 10 Americans Support Hunter Biden Pardon

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

As Democratic politicians and pundits rush to defend President Joe Biden’s unethical pardon of his son, Hunter, the public is expressing overwhelming opposition to his abuse of office.

The latest poll, by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that only two out of ten Americans support the pardon despite weeks of media spin.

The poll shows that Biden is no longer even garnering a majority among Democrats. Only 38 percent sought the pardon.

As discussed in my New York Post column this week, there was an embarrassing moment recently at the White House when Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that a poll showed “64% of the American people agree with the pardon — 64% of the American people. So, we get a sense of where the American people are on this.”

That poll actually showed the majority of Americans opposed the pardon. Yet, it was 64 percent of Democrats who favored a president giving his own son a pardon.

It now turns out that that poll was likely wrong and that, even among Democrats, less than 40 percent support the pardon. Jean-Pierre is unlikely to use today’s press conference to highlight this poll, as she erroneously used the prior poll.

This has not stopped Democratic figures in Congress and the media fighting to excuse a grossly unethical and corrupt use of pardon authority.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D., Ill.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate majority whip, even called it a “labor of love.”

Indeed, much of the corruption in Washington is a labor of love, from nepotism to influence peddling to corrupt pardons.

Indeed, faced with overwhelming opposition from the public to the Biden pardon, Democratic members are now “Prisoners of Love” in fighting to rationalize a blatantly unethical act.

This may or may not be a video of the choreographed response at the DNC with the members and media figures:

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. He is the author of “The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage.”