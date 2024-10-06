Did Biden-Harris Divert FEMA Funds For Luxury Migrant Apartments With Flat-Screen TVs?

FEMA's entanglement with the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous open southern border policies by diverting storm relief funds ($1.4 billion, according to NYPost) for illegal and legal aliens may have undermined the federal agency's ability to effectively manage emergencies, such as the Katrina-like disaster unfolding in the US Southeast.

SpaceX Engineer In North Carolina Has Dire Warning: Biden-Harris' FEMA "Actively Blocking Shipments" For Relief https://t.co/aydr7R3wrd — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 4, 2024

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas dropped the bombshell last week: FEMA "does not have the funds" to see Americans through the rest of this Atlantic hurricane season. The federal agency drained the funds by prioritizing taxpayer funds for illegal and legal aliens versus US citizens as the Biden-Harris globalist team rolled out the red carpet to anyone, even terrorists, via the open southern borders.

"Connect the dots, if you can," Tim Murtaugh, an adviser to former President Trump's campaign, wrote on X, adding, "DHS says FEMA might not have enough cash to help people through hurricane season. But in 2 years of a new Biden-Harris program, they've spent $1 BILLION on housing and other services for migrants."

Shedding a whole heck of a lot of color on the situation, Savanah Hernandez, a reporter for Turning Point USA, wrote on X that she has uncovered some of the "first looks" inside fully furnished luxury apartments for migrants that received free rent and utilities for two years.

Hernandez wrote in a note on The Post Millennial:

The Brunswick Landing apartments in Maine sparked controversy earlier this year when it was discovered that homeless migrants in the area were getting the opportunity to live in the units rent-free for up to two years. Migrants living in the apartments shared that not only is the rent-free, the utilities are paid and we got an inside look at the furnished apartments that would run the average American about $2,300 dollars. -

FIRST LOOK: Inside the furnished Maine apartments where migrants are getting up to 2 years of free rent & utilities



This apartment is in the same county which received $6.1 mill in funding from the FEMA program that spent $1 billion on housing migrants:pic.twitter.com/W0xIr5uMSy — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 4, 2024

"This apartment is in the same county which received $6.1 mill in funding from the FEMA program that spent $1 billion on housing migrants," Hernandez pointed out on X.

This apartment, located in Cumberland county, is one of many throughout Maine which is allowing migrants to live rent free for up to two years.



In this video, we also went undercover at Catholic charities Maine where they detailed their plan to continue bringing 150 more… — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 4, 2024

She continued:

LEWISTON-I made my way up to Maine to see how the migrant crisis has affected the area and found migrants from Angola, Somalia and the Congo



While migrants enjoy the area, one resident expressed an uptick in shootings, drugs & crime related to migrants: pic.twitter.com/0s3iy4eg1l — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) October 3, 2024

Biden-Harris administration has prioritized illegal and legal aliens over citizens. The botched relief response in the US Southeast exemplifies this great failure unfolding in a Katrina-like event.