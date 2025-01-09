Erik Prince Reveals Trump Was Closer To Buying Greenland Than Previously Known

Blackwater USA founder Erik Prince revealed in a recent interview on the Sean Spicer Show that President-elect Donald Trump’s first administration was closer to securing a groundbreaking agreement with Denmark to take control of Greenland than previously known. Prince's comments come as Trump ramps up his calls to acquire the Arctic landmass, highlighting its strategic military and economic advantages.

SEAN SPICER: From a strategic standpoint how important is Greenland to the United States?

ERIK PRINCE: It is an enormous amount of mineral potential. It is of significant interest to the Chinese Communist Party. And so I think what Trump had proposed last time, last administration, was effectively a 50-50 rev share where the US would take over the overhead costs because it costs Denmark tens of billions of dollars a year for the policing, security, and administration of Greenland. The US would take that on, but then it would basically split the revenue of any mining or energy development together with Denmark. I think it's a good deal for Denmark and a good deal for the United States.

SEAN SPICER: Does Denmark view themselves right now as potentially being under attack by the Chinese or under threat from them?

ERIK PRINCE: No, but it's the same CCP approach of show up with a lot of money, buy a lot of influence, and create presence—literally in our attic—that the Canadian government doesn't do nearly as much of effective patrolling of all those waters and areas. And so, as a defensive play and as a good opportunity for the United States to maximize the reach and the economic development in our own hemisphere, it makes perfect sense. Most importantly, there's some fantastic back country and helicopter skiing.

SEAN SPICER: I knew there'd be a silver lining, but I mean in all honesty I just can't imagine Denmark saying oh yeah yeah we'll give up 50% or 20% even of our sovereign territory because you guys want.

ERIK PRINCE: They were almost ready to do the deal last time. Yes, and because Denmark—I don't believe Denmark doesn’t come anywhere near to the 2% that they’re supposed to be spending on NATO. Maybe it’s just a false flag by the president to make Denmark spend their 2% on NATO. But it's an interesting approach and I hope he sees it through.

SEAN SPICER: If you had to make a prediction whether Denmark agrees to some kind of a deal, where would you put it?

ERIK PRINCE: Above 50%. Remember, you know, think about, um, you know, they called the purchase of Alaska Seward's Folly and it turned out to be absolutely a brilliant purchase. I think it came out to two or three cents per acre in terms of value. Um, the United States, you can imagine, where would we be without Alaska? So maybe in five years or 10 years, we'll be looking back, where would we be without Greenland?