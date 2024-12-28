Fani To Be Slapped With Subpoenas After Court Rules Lawmakers Can Demand Answers

Lawmakers in Georgia have been granted the authority to serve subpoenas on Fulton County DA Fani Willis as part of an inquiry into her prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump.

In a Monday ruling revealed later in the week, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram allowed the Georgia Senate to compel Willis's testimony - giving her until Jan. 13 to argue that the lawmakers' demands are overly broad, or seek confidential information.

Willis plans to appeal the ruling, the Epoch Times reports.

"We believe the ruling is wrong and will appeal," said Willis's attorney, former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes.

Earlier this year, a state Senate committee was formed over allegations of misconduct by Willis during her prosecution of Trump and his co-defendants (one of whom revealed that Fani hired her lover to help with her prosecution). In August, the committee subpoenaed Willis, who then skipped a September hearing, delaying the inquiry. Her attorney argued that the committee's subpoenas are overly broad and lack legitimate legislative purpose - and that they seek confidential information.

Republican state Senator Greg Dolezal applauded the ruling.

"Judge Ingram has ruled the state Senate does indeed have the power to subpoena D.A. Fani Willis," Dolezal wrote on X. "We'll see you soon, Madam D.A."

As the Epoch Times notes further, scrutiny of Willis intensified after the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled earlier in December to disqualify her from the Trump case. The split 2–1 decision cited an “appearance of impropriety” stemming from her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. While both Willis and Wade have admitted to the relationship, they said it began after Wade was hired and ended before Trump’s indictment. Willis’s office filed a notice of intent to ask the Georgia Supreme Court to review the decision.

This came after earlier rulings, including one by Judge Scott McAfee, who described Willis’s actions as a “tremendous lapse in judgment” and allowed her to continue prosecuting Trump if Wade stepped aside—a condition that was met.

The Senate committee’s investigation also highlights concerns over Willis’s hiring of Wade, which legislators allege created a “clear conflict of interest” and defrauded taxpayers.

Following the court of appeals’ decision to disqualify Willis, Trump proclaimed the election case “dead” and alleged corruption within her office.