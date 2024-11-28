"Good Faith" Discussions Underway To Un-Cancel NFL Redskins Logo 

In a recent X post by Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines, the senator wrote, "The censorship of the former Commander logo was a classic case of woke gone wrong . I applaud the Commanders & the NFL for their commitment to never censor the logo again."

Speaking to Fox News, Daines said, "The irony - they [woke left] were canceling Native American culture, as in the DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] movement went way too far ..."

Censorship of the former Commanders logo was a case of woke gone wrong.



I applaud the @Commanders & the @NFL for their commitment to never censor the logo again & for working with the Wetzel family to restore it to a place of prominence and honor to benefit Indian Country. pic.twitter.com/BYnNDGXnhB — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) November 20, 2024

At a recent Energy & Natural Resources Committee meeting on Capitol Hill, Daines stated that there had been "good faith negotiations" with the NFL team to restore the logo of Blackfoot Chief John Two Guns White Calf, which had been in use for half a century.

In 2020, the NFL team succumbed to pressure from the radical left, promoting woke culture and forcing a name change from the Redskins to the "Washington Commanders."

Before the woke left unleashed cancel culture, the NFL franchise used Native American artist Walter "Blackie” Wetzel's artwork of the Blackfoot chief as the inspiration for the team's logo from 1972 to 2020.

And just like that, the iconic logo, celebrating Indian Country, was memory-holed, as were many other logos.

The nation is waking up from a terrible decade of toxic and nation-killing wokeism nightmare. As we've previously noted, the 'Overton Window' has shifted.

Next: Uncle Ben's, Aunt Jemima, Mrs Buttersworth, Eskimo Pie, Frito Bandito, and so much more, as the nation finally awakes from 4 years of woke lunacy https://t.co/x3sDcuVOHh — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 28, 2024

For the sake of humanity, let us hope the woke mind virus—destructive by nature and detrimental to the nation—comes to an abrupt end. Woke ideology was never intended to succeed; its true purpose is to destroy. Even The New York Times and Bloomberg acknowledged a new Rutgers study showing that DEI initiatives transform individuals into being "hostile."