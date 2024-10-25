Harris Spokesman Confirms Kamala Said No To Joe Rogan Podcast

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

A spokesman for the Harris campaign confirmed that Kamala said no after being invited on the Joe Rogan podcast, claiming the invitation was turned down due to a “scheduling” issue,” despite her being in Texas today where Rogan’s podcast is based.

Ian Sams was asked by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes about whether an invite had gone out and whether Harris would appear on Rogan’s show given its popularity and reach with young voters.

“Well yeah, I think that the Vice President’s happy to go anywhere and any place to talk to a broad segment of the country,” said Sams, before admitting that she wasn’t prepared to go to Texas to speak with Rogan.

“We talked with Rogan and his team about the podcast, unfortunately it isn’t going to work out right now because of the scheduling of this period of the campaign,” he added.

BREAKING: Ian Sams, Harris spokesman, confirms Kamala Harris will NOT do the Joe Rogan podcast. Anderson Cooper apparently was too much for her.



Trump is scheduled to sit with Rogan tomorrow. Campaign sources confirm it’s locked and will happen. pic.twitter.com/HjRYrsf70f — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 25, 2024

That’s a little odd given that Rogan’s podcast is based in Austin, Texas and Kamala will be in Houston Texas later today to appear at a rally alongside Beyoncé.

Houston is just a two and a half hour drive from Austin.

While the clash may be explained by Donald Trump recording a show with Rogan on Friday, it’s unclear why Harris couldn’t have just stayed in Texas and recorded the podcast the next day given the show’s massive audience.

It’s also possible that two podcasts could have been recorded on the same day, but apparently Harris isn’t that bothered about appearing on Rogan’s show.

As we previously speculated, it was always going to be unlikely that Kamala would want to sit down with Rogan for an elongated length of time given that she isn’t really known for her skills when it comes to nuanced, long format conversations.

Rogan’s podcast has a combined Instagram, Spotify and YouTube audience of over 50 million followers, making it the most watched/heard podcast on the planet.

Elon Musk’s first appearance on the show attracted over 68 million viewers on YouTube alone.

Harris has faced sustained criticism for doing barely any adversarial interviews, with the only real test for her so far coming in the form of a 25 minute conversation with Fox News’ Bret Baier, which didn’t go down too well.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.