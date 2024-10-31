Illegal Immigrants Say They Won't Attempt To Enter US If Donald Trump Wins

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via modernity.news,

Illegal immigrants traveling through South America are desperately trying to cross the US border before the election, saying they won’t attempt to enter the country if Donald Trump wins.

The Telegraph interviewed a number of migrants out of around 2,000 people who had set off from Tapachula, a Mexican city located in the south of the country near the border with Guatemala.

According to the report, the migrants have set off with the intention of getting to the US border with Mexico before November 5th, and having their asylum claims processed before Trump is potentially inaugurated in January.

A second convoy will set off on November 5th in order to send a message “so Joe Biden and Kamala Harris know we are heading their way.”

Trump has vowed to secure the border and oversee a program of mass deportations, as well as vowing to impose the death penalty for migrants who kill US citizens.

Early signs are that such a deterrent will work to stem the flood of illegal migrants, according to the migrants themselves.

“We were waiting for the [asylum] appointment but then with the election all these applications will be closed and we are running out of time. The applications are being paused or cancelled but the border will be open,” said one woman.

“If Donald Trump gets in office again, it will be much tougher,” she added.

38-year-old Guatemalan Rohmal Silva, who was deported from the US in 2018 for a drunk driving conviction, said, “If Donald Trump wins I think I am never going to go back. I am trying to get back before the inauguration. I left Guatemala two weeks ago. I could see the election was coming.”

“I worry about Donald Trump because the law is going to change a lot and it is going to be more hard to go back to the United States,” he added.

40-year-old Haitian migrant Jude Joseph also told the newspaper, “If I make this CBP One and I get the chance I will go [to the US]. I don’t know exactly if I will get a chance if Donald Trump will be president.”

28-year-old Juan Jose Arcila, who said he was trying to get to Denver, Colorado “because I like the name,” summed up the sentiment amongst migrants when he stated, “At this point our future is not certain. I would like to arrive before Donald Trump [wins]. He will make coming into the country more complicated. That is what everybody is afraid of.”

So basically, a Trump win will go a long way to fixing the border issue merely based on the fact that large numbers of illegals simply won’t endeavor to make the journey in the first place.

