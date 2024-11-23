Maddow Hit With $5 Million Pay-Cut As Musk, Trump Jr Joke About Buying MSNBC

The left-wing cable news channel MSNBC has reportedly cut the salary of one of its top hosts, Rachel Maddow, by a staggering $5 million as the network suffers from ongoing financial problems and a steep decline in ratings.

As reported by the New York Post, Maddow saw her salary fall from $30 million to $25 million during her contract renegotiations this month. Her show, “The Rachel Maddow Show,” airs weekly on Mondays. Her show has been highlighted as one of the few on the network that is still doing well with viewership in the weeks since the 2024 election.

"This is a difficult time and they needed to keep her,” said one anonymous executive. “No one else can do what she does. You can’t build a brand like it overnight.”

As Eric Lendrum writes at American Greatness, the report comes after the news that MSNBC’s parent company Comcast has decided to spin off all of its cable news channels by the end of 2025, as the cable news sector struggles to earn money in comparison to Comcast’s other properties. As such, MSNBC will be split off from NBC News, a move that could force MSNBC to change its name, logo, and headquarters, as well as lay off many employees.

As part of Maddow’s new deal, she will be allowed to continue producing podcasts and documentaries in addition to her weekly show every Monday. She will also be utilized for breaking news segments during other shows, due to her popularity with MSNBC’s shrinking audience.

In the period of just over two weeks since the 2024 election on November 5th, MSNBC’s ratings have plunged by 54%. Their Nielsen ratings are down 40% year-over-year.

“We were so Harris propaganda that when she lost, viewers were shocked,” said one anonymous MSNBC commentator. “It turned into one giant echo chamber. If MSNBC wants to be of service to its viewers, they can’t keep them in fantasy land.”

But the story has a risible ending, as Donald Trump Jr. and Tesla owner Elon Musk joked around on social media about potentially purchasing MSNBC.

"Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!" Trump Jr. tweeted in response to the news of Comcast spinning off its news units (including MSNBC).

"How much does it cost?" Musk said in response.

Later Musk said that the outcome would be very "entertaining" if he actually purchased the outlet.

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan later chimed into the banter, saying he would like to replace news host Rachel Maddow.

"If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachael [sic] Maddow’s job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies," Rogan said. "Deal," Musk responded.

Elsewhere on MSNBC, “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have faced backlash from the far-left for their recent decision to meet with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

They expressed an interest in restoring communications with the 45th and soon-to-be 47th President, even despite their ideological disagreements.