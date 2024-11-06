MSNBC's Trumpster Fire: Media Beside Themselves Over Trump Victory, Zelenskyy Talks 'Peace' In Ukraine

After Donald Trump's historic comeback last night, the 'vibes' coming from the left are a mixture of somber resignation and disbelief.

At this point, Trump has won the presidency and Republicans have kept the Senate. Meanwhile, the House remains too close to call - however Republicans have picked up two seats from the Democrats. According to Decision Desk HQ, the odds of a sweep stand at 79.4%.

Via Decision Desk

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to deliver her concession speech around 4pm ET (with a teleprompter, and perhaps a new accent).

Meanwhile, we can't reiterate this enough - we have questions:

The media has gone from 'Hitler!' to humbled - though we know that's temporary.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was baffled, saying "This is the biggest red wave I’ve seen since Ronald Reagan’s 49-state victory in 1984."

Oh, and Hispanic men are apparently misogynists:

CNN's Jake Tapper was shocked that Kamala Harris did not outperform Joe Biden in a single county (though in fact CNN's John King pressed the wrong button that showed state-wide results, however Harris still only outperformed Biden in a few counties):

NBC News is now blaming Biden for not dropping out sooner:

Fake News Matt Drudge is having a bad day...

Cuban took the high road:

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy gave off broke college student vibes, writing to 'dad':

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations. Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies. I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States.

Then there was this bitch-ass bitch, UK MP David Lammy, who vowed to be "out protesting in the streets" in 2017 over Trump.

Meanwhile, Ann Selzer - who predicted an Iowa blowout for Harris, just self-immolated:

We'll give the last word to Dank Brandon (via @midnightmitch):