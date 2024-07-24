Netanyahu Faces 'Day Of Rage' Pro-Palestinian Protest In DC As Many "Willing To Get Arrested This Time" 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington, DC, on Monday. Today, he plans to address Congress to strengthen American support for his multi-month war in Gaza to eliminate Hamas terrorists. Meanwhile, outside the Capitol Complex, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are set to participate in what organizers are calling a 'day of rage.'

On Tuesday evening, X user Andy Ngo said, "A large mob has flooded the US Capitol one day ahead of the planned "Day of Rage" against Netanyahu's visit to Congress."

Ngo said, "Far-left and Palestinian nationalist groups have announced plans to shut down Washington, DC in response to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking at the Capitol on July 24."

A large mob has flooded the U.S. Capitol one day ahead of the planned "Day of Rage" against Netanyahu's visit to Congress.

Ahmad Abuznaid, executive director of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights and organizer of the event, told BBC News that protesters will "make the statement that war criminals like Netanyahu are not welcome" in Washington.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson invited Netanyahu to give his first address to Congress in nine years. He is scheduled to address lawmakers at 1400 ET. Johnson has warned against demonstrations inside the House chamber, saying there would be arrests "if we have to do it."

Hundreds of NYPD officers have been sent to Washington, D.C. to help local law enforcement maintain public safety for the planned leftist "Day of Rage" against Netanyahu on July 24.

Another protest organizer said, "More people are willing to get arrested this time" compared to previous demonstrations.

"All the protests have shown a tone of rage, but this time is definitely different," said one of the organizers with the Palestinian Youth Movement, adding, "It is our enemy, our primary enemy, they are inviting into the White House."

Meanwhile, most leftist corporate media outlets are radio silent about the 'day of rage'... Most likely because protests would generate bad optics for the presumptive Democratic nominee, Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Netanyahu is also due to speak with President Biden and VP Harris at the White House. Former President Trump announced on Tuesday that he will talk with Netanyahu later this week at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.