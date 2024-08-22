New Footage Shows Trump Shooter Casually Strolling Around PA Rally

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

New footage has emerged of failed Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks walking around merch stalls at the Butler rally before he attempted to kill the Republican nominee.

Crooks is seen walking by vendors dressed in the same grey t-shirt, shorts and sneakers he was later seen in while taking aim at Trump on the sloped rooftop.

The footage was posted to TikTok by a user called IronCladUSA, with the caption “Terrifying moment…looking back at my videos from the PA Butler Trump rally on 7/13/24. We were there just trying to sell our patriotic hats from my small business.”

“Captured a video of Thomas Matthew Crooks…just before the assassination attempt occurred,” the caption notes, adding “interesting he was wearing shorts instead of pants, which he later had on, and he has no bags with him at this moment.”

Here is the footage:

Appears to be new footage of sniper Thomas Matthew Crooks at the Butler rally before shooting President Trump pic.twitter.com/srmgVv81qr — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 19, 2024

And here is Crooks after he was neutralised. He was still wearing the same shorts, not pants as the caption on the new footage suggested:

As we previously highlighted, Crooks was captured on video running along the rooftop, but somehow evading Secret Service snipers.

Local police were the ones who spotted Crooks minutes before the assassination attempt as he jumped between the rooftops preparing to get in position to kill Trump.

Police were unable to alert Secret Service because they were not communicating on the same radio frequency.

As we also highlighted earlier this week, a leading watchdog group says the FBI is hiding records relating to its coordination with the Secret Service for the rally.

