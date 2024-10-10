In Resurfaced Clip, Kamala Harris Fantasizes About Weaponizing DOJ Against 'Misinformation'

It's no secret that Kamala Harris is a power-hungry authoritarian... here she is explaining the immense power she wielded as a prosecutor - which she then implied she's used responsibly (vs. the evil Donald Trump).

Now, a clip from May of 2019 has resurfaced in which Harris fantasizes about weaponizing the DOJ against speech the government doesn't like, and the platforms that allow it.

Speaking at the annual NAACP 'Fight for Freedom Fund' dinner in Detroit, Harris threatened: "We will put the Department of Justice of the United States back in the business of justice. We will double the civil rights division, and direct Law Enforcement to counter this extremism.

"We will hold Social Media Platforms accountable for the hate infiltrating their platforms - because they have a responsibility to help fight against this threat to our Democracy. And if you profit off of hate, if you act as a megaphone for misinformation or cyber warfare. If you don't police your platforms, we are going to hold you accountable as a community."

And what happened next?

The DOJ pushed to radically rewrite Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to limit the broad immunity protecting social media platforms.

They then showered millions on 'misinformation' czars (some of whom were later disbanded).

They prosecuted a guy who made a meme about Hillary Clinton suggesting that people could vote by text, while taking no action against a Democrat who did the exact same thing.

The Biden-Harris administration infiltrated Twitter to censor COVID 'misinformation' and the Hunter Biden laptop story, and paid them for it.

The Biden-Harris Surgeon General demanded that social media platforms censor 'misinformation' during the pandemic.

Biden-Harris' transgender HHS Assistant Secretary demanded that social media platforms censor "misinformation" over "gender-affirming care" for minors.

A leaked 2022 FBI pamphlet listed 'Misinformation' and 'Disinformation' as 'election crimes'

