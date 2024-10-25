Ridiculous 'Trump Groped Me' Story Backfires, Causes #KamalaGropedMe To Trend

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The left attempted to amplify a claim by an Obama activist that she hung out with Jeffrey Epstein 30 years ago and they visited Donald Trump, who then groped her.

She chose to keep this information secret for over three decades and only decided to reveal it a few days before the election.

Funny that.

It is so ridiculous and unbelievable that it has ended up with the phrase #KamalaGropedMe trending instead.

#KamalaGropedMe is trending 2 weeks before the election



I'm never deleting this app! pic.twitter.com/ExMQ43mXJD — The Resistance (@Ankiy81) October 24, 2024

The whole thing reeks of complete desperation and absolutely no one believes it.

12 days before the election, I have decided to be "unburdened by what has been" and confess that back in the day when me and Kamala where working at McDonalds together, #KamalaGropedMe. pic.twitter.com/EIZ4koCWtQ — BronwynLlyr (@ByTheOceanNC) October 24, 2024

They should keep throwing this crap at Trump, everyone sees right through it and it only helps his campaign.

The #KamalaGropedMe trend has me in tears!!! How could she???!!! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xyx8DWKdRr — I am a... (@tjs683) October 24, 2024

Point to where on the doll she touched you.

Anyone can just make up dumb shit.

In 2014 #KamalaGropedMe when she tried to unburden me by what has been. I’ve been traumatized ever since. The whole time she was doing it, she was cackling like a hyena. I swear I’ll never forget those cackles and now I’ve been reminded of them, everyday for the last 4 years.… pic.twitter.com/EtANMBgrPN — Рашо (@Raddittyy) October 24, 2024

If you think back to long enough ago, you too will likely remember you were groped by Kamala.

To all my Brothers who have spent the last 30 years suffering in silence until 2 weeks before the election, know it is not your fault. You are not alone. Many victims of Kamala's serial groping victims have came forward, 13 days before the election. #KamalaGropedMe #MeToo pic.twitter.com/Xw0ymFTL2Z — MicroRest (@Micro_Rest) October 24, 2024

To those of you that do not believe me when I say #KamalaGropedMe I have this to say to you… pic.twitter.com/u8mPuxOuNO — Packingpatriot (@packingpatriot_) October 24, 2024

Kamala tried jacking us off in a circuit city bathroom back in 95’



We been silent this whole time but 10 days before the election felt like the right time to come out



Believe all men #kamalagropedme — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) October 24, 2024

#KamalaGropedMe



Kamala groped me 34 years ago. I’m totally putting this out there for legitimate reasons, and not the fact that the election is two weeks away.



And yes, I’m only 33 years old but what I’m saying is 100% true. the guardian will confirm it



#trustmebro pic.twitter.com/cgzVHAnUeU — Pennsylvania Nationalist (@Atragunofficial) October 24, 2024

Come to think of it, in 1992 #KamalaGropedMe pic.twitter.com/DsMIQgdSLP — Neil Anderthal (@NeilAnderthal84) October 24, 2024

* * *

