Ridiculous 'Trump Groped Me' Story Backfires, Causes #KamalaGropedMe To Trend

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The left attempted to amplify a claim by an Obama activist that she hung out with Jeffrey Epstein 30 years ago and they visited Donald Trump, who then groped her.

She chose to keep this information secret for over three decades and only decided to reveal it a few days before the election.

Funny that.

It is so ridiculous and unbelievable that it has ended up with the phrase #KamalaGropedMe trending instead.

The whole thing reeks of complete desperation and absolutely no one believes it.

They should keep throwing this crap at Trump, everyone sees right through it and it only helps his campaign.

Point to where on the doll she touched you.

Anyone can just make up dumb shit.

If you think back to long enough ago, you too will likely remember you were groped by Kamala.

*  *  *

