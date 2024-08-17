print-icon
Rogan And Quaid Ask: Who's Really Running The Country?

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024

Joe Rogan and actor Dennis Quaid recently sat down for an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, where among other things - they questioned who's actually running the country.

"They’re emboldened by the fact they’re essentially running the country without a president for the last three years," said Rogan, adding "Because he [Biden] is not there. And since he’s decided that he’s not going to run again, he’s gone. He’s vanished."

To which Quaid replied: "It makes [you wonder]. Who’s running it now?"

