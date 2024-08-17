Rogan And Quaid Ask: Who's Really Running The Country?
Joe Rogan and actor Dennis Quaid recently sat down for an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, where among other things - they questioned who's actually running the country.
"They’re emboldened by the fact they’re essentially running the country without a president for the last three years," said Rogan, adding "Because he [Biden] is not there. And since he’s decided that he’s not going to run again, he’s gone. He’s vanished."
To which Quaid replied: "It makes [you wonder]. Who’s running it now?"
“It [president] is a figurehead. That's all it is.”
“They’re essentially running the country without a president for the last three years.”
