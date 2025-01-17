Rogan Blasts "Disgusting, Creepy" Gavin Newsom For Doing "Little Dance"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Rogan unloaded on California governor Gavin Newsom during an episode of his podcast, calling him “disgusting” for smiling, dancing, and acting excited to talk with speculators about developing on the land where people’s homes are burning down.

Rogan played the now viral clip of Newsom bobbing his shoulders around while standing in front of destroyed houses and yapping on about property speculators getting involved.

“The governor gave this creepy speech where he was talking about speculators coming in, and talking about what to do with the land of all these homes that have been burnt down,” Rogan explained.

“It’s still only 6% contained,” he continued, referring to the devastating fires.

“He did this little dance like I’ve been talking with these, you know, with the governor of Hawaii about what to do. We got some ideas,” Rogan further urged.

He also criticised Newsom for failing to adequately prepare for the fires, noting “The fire insurance pulled out of California like, I think, like 69% of fire insurance pulled out of California because they’re, like, this is too crazy. Like you guys aren’t doing jack to manage this. You’re not clearing the brush.”

“The amount of money they could have saved by just clearing brush. By filling the reservoir, that 11-million-gallon reservoir was completely empty during the time of full fire season. Like, why didn’t you fix that?” Rogan asserted.

Watch:

Joe Rogan on Newsom’s Viral Dance Clip



“It’s all insanely mismanaged and then this guy is on television doing a dance in front of the burned down home that people used to sleep in, where their children would sleep. This is so disgusting.” pic.twitter.com/FoQiGvauPE — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 17, 2025

Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Here's Gavin Newsom literally dancing while LA burns. Smiling and chuckling about how all these speculators will land grab while standing in front of the piled ashes of people's homes. Is this guy a psychopath? — MichaelG (@Michael888G) January 17, 2025

He couldn’t contain his excitement smh — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 17, 2025

for those new on @X, here is the @GavinNewsom's viral dance clip. Fire him ASAP California! pic.twitter.com/mEq4dJna5W — Chansoo Byeon (@ByeonChansoo) January 17, 2025

The Mayor of Los Angeles has also been blasted for smiling throughout a PR video as the city burns to the ground.

The pair have overseen disastrous DEI policies that have completely hampered the ability of the LA fire department to prepare for or respond to the devastation.

