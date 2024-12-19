San Francisco Hires Obese 'Body Positivity' Activist To Work For Health Department

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The San Francisco Department of Public Health has hired a self-described “unapologetically fat” body positivity activist to consult on “weight stigma and weight neutrality.”

No, this isn’t a Babylon Bee story.

“I’m unbelievably proud to serve the city I’ve called home for almost 20 years in this way!” Virgie Tovar posted on Instagram.

“This consultancy is an absolute dream come true, and it’s my biggest hope and belief that weight neutrality will be the future of public health.”

‘Weight neutrality’ is the absurd notion that a person’s overall health is more important than their weight, despite the fact that being overweight is directly connected to a myriad of health problems.

Tovar, who is very clearly obese, describes herself on social media as an “unapologetically fat fat-positive feminist who fights against the weight-loss industry” and recently wrote an article for Forbes about “how to host a size-inclusive Thanksgiving.”

Tovar also runs DEI corporate training days based around combating ‘weight-based discrimination in the workplace’ and has previously advocated “radical body positivity for girls of colour.”

Another ‘weight bias training course’ she held for government workers was designed to decrease “stigma around food and bodies” in the workplace and instructed employees not to talk about exercise while at work.

She also previously criticized health professionals for pressuring her to lose weight.

The Telegraph approached the San Francisco Department of Public Health for comment on whether Tovar’s position is salaried or funded by taxpayer money, but so far has received no response.

“San Francisco is thought to be among the first city health departments in America to hire a weight stigma tsar,” reports the newspaper.

As we highlight in the video below, numerous prominent ‘body positivity’ activists who were severely overweight or obese died from, you guessed it, illnesses related to being overweight.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.