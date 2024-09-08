GOP PAC Runs Ads In Muslim-Heavy Michigan Lauding Harris For Israel Support

Hoping to further estrange Michigan's Muslim voters from Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, a Republican political action committee has launched a clever ad campaign that praises Harris for supporting the State of Israel and for putting "supporters of a free Palestine...in their place."

A screenshot from a GOP PAC's ad that praises Kamala Harris for taking sides with Israel over the Palestinians

The ads are the work of the Future Coalition PAC. Launched in July, its treasurer is Pennsylvania Republican Ray Zaborney, according to Huffington Post's Kevin Robillard, who was first to report the campaign. Distributed via digital platforms, the videos feature a female narrator speaking approvingly of Harris:

“Vice President Harris has chosen a side -- the right side. Harris has made herself clear: She stands with Israel and the Jewish people. She has, again and again. She understands the unbreakable bond between the U.S. and Israel. So when Netanyahu came to DC, Harris hosted the [Israeli] prime minister at the White House. And when supporters of a free Palestine stood up for Gaza, Harris put them in their place. And supporters of free Palestine? They hate her...because Kamala Harris gets it. You can trust she'll always support Israel ."

While it would be difficult to dispute the general accuracy of the messaging, the ads have Michigan Democrats fuming, such as an anonymous operative who vented to Robillard:

“Clearly, this ad is designed to get low-information and low-engagement Arab-American and left-leaning voters to oppose Harris...a classic ratfucking operation by a PAC that is helping a former president that uses 'Palestinian' as a slur.”

Along with Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin, Michigan is one of seven battleground states that will likely decide the 2024 presidential election. It's also home to one of America's largest Muslim populations, whose presidential preference could prove decisive in the state. In the current RealClearPolitics polling average, Harris leads in Michigan by only 1.5% -- less than half the 3.3% lead Biden held at the same time in 2020. He officially won by 2.8%.

In this year's Michigan Democratic primary, more than 100,000 Dems voted "uncommitted" to protest the Biden-Harris administration's lopsided support for the State of Israel in its war in Gaza. Since that protest vote was more than 9 times Donald Trump's 10,704-vote margin in his 2016 Michigan win over Hillary Clinton, it alarmed Democratic strategists. The Biden-Harris campaign has since struggled to walk a political tight-rope, attempting to give Muslims an audience on the issue while still reiterating unwavering support for Israel.

Muslims have generally favored the Democratic Party. However, a poll released in August by the Council on American-Islamic Relations found that Harris is the choice of only 29% of Muslims -- putting her in a tie with Green Party candidate Jill Stein; 11% back Trump.

I wonder why everyone is suddenly ganging up on Jill Stei– pic.twitter.com/4crtb3kSfj — Abandon Harris (@Abandonbiden24) September 2, 2024

The sneaky GOP ad's line about Harris putting vocal supporters of a free Palestine "in their place" refers to an Aug. 7 incident at a Harris rally in Detroit, in which pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted her speech with chants of "Kamala, Kamala you can’t hide! We won’t vote for genocide.” Harris reflexively resorted to her trusty two-word debate line that exhilarates low-IQ leftists with its sheen of phony feminism, stating, "You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win, then say, that, otherwise I'm speaking."

Harris proceeded to stare down the protesters as if they were wearing MAGA hats and waving Confederate flags, rather than advocating for millions of civilians being subjected to devastation, disease and malnutrition. According to Palestinian authorities, the confirmed death toll from Israel's 11-month-long attack on Gaza exceeds 40,000. However, researchers writing in the medical journal Lancet estimate the eventual tally of dead could surpass 186,000, after factoring in the removal of undiscovered bodies in rubble, and the long-term effects from starvation, disease and destroyed housing and sanitation facilities.

In Detroit, after protestors for the Palestinian cause disrupted her speech for a second time, Vice-President Kamala Harris says:



“You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that, otherwise I’m speaking.”



When the protestors had disrupted her speech moments… pic.twitter.com/d25rr6iWSk — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 8, 2024

While Harris' "I'm speaking" routine left the likes of vacuous New York Times columnists positively starry-eyed, Harris' directive that pro-Palestinian protesters should be silent so as to assure Democratic control of the White House left many Michigan Muslims incensed, including one of the protesters at the rally. "Harris belittled us and used her event as a platform to say, ‘You are stuck with me and there is nothing we will do to help Palestinians’,” Salma Hamamy told Foreign Policy.

Joe Biden has long been a zealous backer of Israel. In 1986, he infamously -- and bewilderingly -- declared from the Senate floor, "Were there not an Israel, the United States of America would have to invent an Israel to protect her interests in the region." In the wake of the Oct 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, the Biden White House has poured weapons into the Israeli Defense Forces arsenal, while providing diplomatic cover at the United Nations -- to the detriment of America's reputation in much of the world.

Meanwhile, Harris has done nothing to distance herself from Biden's policies on Israel and Palestine. Her official campaign site doesn't spell out any stance on the conflict -- or any other issue, for that matter.