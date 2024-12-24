Top DNC Fundraiser Lindy Li Leaves "Cult" Democratic Party

Democrats just can't stop losing...

In the latest blow to the party, Lindy Li, a prominent Democratic National Committee (DNC) fundraiser and surrogate for Vice President Kamala Harris, announced her departure from the Democratic Party - labeling it a "cult" after facing a barrage of internal attacks for her recent criticisms of Harris.

From Party Powerhouse to Outcast

Li, who raised "tens of millions of dollars" for Democratic candidates and frequently appeared on national television as a Harris campaign advocate, became the target of relentless criticism after voicing concerns about the party’s trajectory and Harris’s political future.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends", Li argued that Harris was “indulging in delusions” of making a political comeback and criticized the Democratic Party for carrying what she called the “stench of loser” following their defeat in November's elections. The fallout was swift: within four days, Li lost 40,000 social media followers and was met with a wave of hostility from fellow Democrats.

Speaking on "Piers Morgan Uncensored", Li described the backlash:

“People have called me a whore, the ‘C-word.’ They asked for me to be deported," she said, adding that critics have accused her of being a "communist spy" - a particularly offensive accusation considering her family history, Fox News reports.

“They’re calling me a spy for the regime that killed my great-grandfather,” she told Morgan. “They're going headfirst into racism anytime someone dares to disagree with them. I want to be a part of the team that says men are men and women are women and men shouldn't play in women's sports."

"Leaving the Democratic Party is like leaving a cult!"



Lindy Li tells Piers Morgan she's lost 40,000 followers and been called a "wh*re" and a "C-word" in the past four days.



📺 https://t.co/vzCu2MdkzC@piersmorgan | @lindyli pic.twitter.com/tiJO3M9IyH — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) December 18, 2024

A Shifting Allegiance

Li’s departure represents more than personal frustration—it signals a significant defection from the Democratic fundraising machine. Li, once integral to the party’s financial success, is now exploring her political options.

Speaking candidly, she said:

On the Democratic Party : “They're shrinking their tent. They're basically pushing me to bring my tens of millions of dollars that I've raised and can continue to raise to a different team that treats me better, that treats me with common decency.”

: “They're shrinking their tent. They're basically pushing me to bring my tens of millions of dollars that I've raised and can continue to raise to a different team that treats me better, that treats me with common decency.” On Party Leadership: “All these so-called Democrats, the party of inclusion, the party of diversity, masks off. And it's even worse because they pretend to occupy the moral high ground,” she said, adding "They pretend to be so loving and caring and embracing of diversity but all of a sudden, when I dare to utter any criticisms of the goddess Kamala Harris, I get ostracized. Me, after having raised tens of millions of dollars for the party."

Li also accused the party of hypocrisy, claiming that questioning its leadership feels like leaving a cult.

"My donors are pissed…it's my responsibility to ask what the hell happened with their money…these are legitimate questions, but no, in the cult, you can't ask questions. And leaving the Democratic Party or even questioning the Democratic Party is like leaving a cult. It's terrifying. I don't want to be a part of this craziness anymore. They're accelerating my rightward shift," she said.

Li's departure comes weeks after she revealed that former President Barack Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposed Harris becoming the 2024 presidential nominee.

Li told NewsNation indubitably that both top Democrats would have rather held a primary than coronate Harris to fill Biden’s sudden vacancy atop the ticket.

“I know they didn’t,” Li said when asked about Obama and Pelosi. “I have a lot of friends in Obama world and, actually, I’m friends with Speaker Pelosi. And I spoke with her before I actually, I actually went on air to encourage President Biden to step aside.”

Li told NewsNation that many Democrats were hoping for a “lightning round” primary, which never came.

Recruitment by Trump Allies

Li revealed that members of Donald Trump’s team have already reached out to her, exploring whether she would consider switching parties.

"People on Trump's team have already reached out to me to see if I'd be willing to switch."

“I’m not an orphan,” she continued. “People are actively trying to recruit me.”

Her departure follows a similar move in September, when an ex-Obama fundraiser who raised millions for his campaigns announced they were “divorcing” the Democratic Party and planned to vote for Trump.