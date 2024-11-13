print-icon
print-icon

UK's Telegraph Journalist Gets "Hate Incident" Visit From Police Over Year-Old Tweet

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A journalist with the London Telegraph has been visited unannounced at her home by police in the UK who told her they are investigating a “non-crime hate incident” over a tweet she posted a year ago.

Yes, really.

Allison Pearson relates what happened on Sunday in an article, noting that police will not tell her which post is the subject of the investigation, nor will they tell her who her accuser is or what they feel offended about.

The only detail given was that it is some sort of accusation of “racial hatred”.

The police also made it clear that she should refer to her accuser as a “victim”.

The Telegraph notes that Essex Police said on Tuesday night that officers had opened an investigation under section 17 of the Public Order Act 1986 relating to material allegedly “likely or intended to cause racial hatred”.

A police spokesman said “We’re investigating a report passed to us by another force. The report relates to a social media post which was subsequently removed. An investigation is now being carried out under section 17 of the Public Order Act.”

Pearson charges that the visit is “living proof of a two tier justice system,” and describes the incident as “Kafkaesque.”

Figures show that between 2014 and 2019, 34 police forces across England and Wales recorded 119,934 NCHIs.

The Free Speech Union believes this has doubled in the five years since to over 250,000—an average of 66 recorded per day.

They found that, in the year since Suella Braverman’s revised guidance, NCHIs were recorded 0.4% more—11,690, up from 11,642, in the year from June 2023 to 2024.

X owner Elon Musk commented on the incident, urging simply “this has to stop.”

Don’t the police have some actual crime to work on?

Yes, turns out they have quite a lot to work on.

In addition to this, people are being criminally targeted and even imprisoned in the UK for social media posts.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

0
Loading...