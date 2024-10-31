Watch: DC Begins Boarding Up Ahead Of Election Over Social Unrest Fears 

Washington, DC authorities are hardening security for potential social unrest after next week's presidential election. With four days remaining, workers have been busy boarding up government buildings and retail stores with plywood.

"Work crews have begun covering up the windows of buildings and stores near the White House as the election comes down to the final week," DC resident Andrew Leyden wrote on X.

Leyden posted a video on YouTube of himself riding around on a bike near the White House complex, showing the various buildings being boarded up.

In the video's description, he wrote, "When there is a threat of civil unrest, these landlords cover their windows, much like you do when a hurricane is coming."

"We do expect the Capitol complex to be much more hardened," DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said last week, who was quoted by Axios. She told residents to be "flexible" as demonstrations and detours emerge.

The ultra-hardening of security around and near the White House might be preparation for a possible Trump victory. With far-left corporate media outlets pushing 'Trump Nazi,' 'Trump Hitler,' and 'Trump fascist' rhetoric nonstop ahead of the election, this hate speech propaganda could certainly fuel leftist radicals to become violently unhinged if Trump wins next week.

A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey showed that most Americans are somewhat worried about social unrest after or during next Tuesday night's election results.