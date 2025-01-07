print-icon
print-icon

Watch: 'The View' Host Compares Jan 6th To The Holocaust

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

January 6th rolled around again Monday and provided the leftist corporate media with an excuse to once again declare the date some sort of Pearl Harbour or 9/11 like anniversary, purely to smear Trump supporters.

The View host Sunny Hostin went even further by directly comparing the events of January 6th 2021 to slavery and the holocaust.

Yes, really.

Hostin stated “After January 6th, I think we need to find moral clarity, you know, in this country. I just remember after January 6th, you had someone like Mitch McConnell placing the blame on January 6th where it belonged, squarely on Donald Trump’s shoulders.”

She continued, “And then you started seeing people backtrack that and losing their moral center. You had Condoleezza Rice, I believe, on this very show saying, you know, we need to move on from January 6th.”

“I say no, you don’t move on, because January 6th was an atrocity. It was one of the worst moments in American history,” Hostin continued to blather.

“And when you think about the worst moments in American history, you know, like World War II, things that happened, you know, like the Holocaust, chattel slavery, we need to never forget. Because past becomes prologue if you forget and erase,” she concluded.

Wow.

Maybe Sunny should consider refraining from talking about slavery?

0
Loading...