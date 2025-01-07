Watch: 'The View' Host Compares Jan 6th To The Holocaust

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

January 6th rolled around again Monday and provided the leftist corporate media with an excuse to once again declare the date some sort of Pearl Harbour or 9/11 like anniversary, purely to smear Trump supporters.

The View host Sunny Hostin went even further by directly comparing the events of January 6th 2021 to slavery and the holocaust.

Yes, really.

Hostin stated “After January 6th, I think we need to find moral clarity, you know, in this country. I just remember after January 6th, you had someone like Mitch McConnell placing the blame on January 6th where it belonged, squarely on Donald Trump’s shoulders.”

She continued, “And then you started seeing people backtrack that and losing their moral center. You had Condoleezza Rice, I believe, on this very show saying, you know, we need to move on from January 6th.”

“I say no, you don’t move on, because January 6th was an atrocity. It was one of the worst moments in American history,” Hostin continued to blather.

“And when you think about the worst moments in American history, you know, like World War II, things that happened, you know, like the Holocaust, chattel slavery, we need to never forget. Because past becomes prologue if you forget and erase,” she concluded.

'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin compares the January 6th protests to the Holcaust. pic.twitter.com/47wFO9MoBi — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) January 6, 2025

Wow.

Totally divorced from reality, and historically ignorant. https://t.co/8Cl2EsgPaz — Hodges🐊 (@HodgesReb) January 6, 2025

Lets see:

WW2: Total deaths: 70–85 million (probably more)

Slavery: 12–15 million Africans enslaved (probably more)

The Holocaust 6 million Jews (probably more)



January 6th: 5 deaths.



I'm just not seeing it....RIP to the lost but there is NO EQUIVALENCE HERE! — monarch the great (@OneMonarchTwo) January 6, 2025

A affront to Blacks, Jews, and veterans and their families, but she clearly has no grasp of the significance of any of it, so perhaps she’s excused. But why is she on television? https://t.co/Py7FuAG0UK — Roy Abrams (@RQA) January 6, 2025

The View: Your #1 source for room temperature IQ women with zero intellectual curiosity screeching around a table https://t.co/4daiGuczXE — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) January 6, 2025

Even this woman's shirt is divisive... — denonccs (@denonccs) January 6, 2025

Maybe Sunny should consider refraining from talking about slavery?