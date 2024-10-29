print-icon
Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Will Break Up Interracial Marriages, Deport The Non-White Person

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The media continues to make absurd assertions against Donald Trump in a desperate effort to derail his campaign just a week out from the election. The latest came via Whoopi Goldberg on The View who claimed that Trump plans to break up interracial married couples and deport the person who is not white.

Not only that, but Golderberg also claimed that Trump would then “put the white guy with someone else.”

It’s completely absurd claim that resides only in her warped reality.

“He’s not gonna be — he’s not gonna say, ‘Oh, you’re with a white guy, I’m gonna keep you from being deported,’” Goldberg blurted.

“No, he’s gonna deport you and put the white guy with someone else,” she ridiculously asserted.

“The man is out there!” she screamed wide eyed.

Who is “out there” exactly?

Who are the ones fomenting division?

If this is what they’re like now, imagine what’s going to happen when Trump wins.

As if that wasn’t enough batshit crazy, The View then wheeled out “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski who literally started crying and saying all Trump supporters are Nazis.

“These are the final hours,” she warned, adding “I come with such dire warnings, and I mean them from the bottom of my heart!” asserting that we are witnessing the “descent into fascism.”

There sure were a lot of jewish, brown, black, and latino Nazis at that rally.

