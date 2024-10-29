Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Will Break Up Interracial Marriages, Deport The Non-White Person

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The media continues to make absurd assertions against Donald Trump in a desperate effort to derail his campaign just a week out from the election. The latest came via Whoopi Goldberg on The View who claimed that Trump plans to break up interracial married couples and deport the person who is not white.

Not only that, but Golderberg also claimed that Trump would then “put the white guy with someone else.”

It’s completely absurd claim that resides only in her warped reality.

“He’s not gonna be — he’s not gonna say, ‘Oh, you’re with a white guy, I’m gonna keep you from being deported,’” Goldberg blurted.

“No, he’s gonna deport you and put the white guy with someone else,” she ridiculously asserted.

“The man is out there!” she screamed wide eyed.

Whoopi now says Trump is going to break up interracial marriages...



deport the wives...



And 'put the white guy with someone else'



This is certifiably insane.



They're losing, and it's making them go nuts. pic.twitter.com/8hYK2oybsP — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 28, 2024

Who is “out there” exactly?

Who wants to tell her Trump's daughter is literally in an interracial marriage? — George (@BehizyTweets) October 29, 2024

J.D. Vance just informed his wife Usha that he has to divorce her to become VP because Trump is making interracial marriages illegal.😜 😜😜 — KJC (@k_caparell) October 28, 2024

Who are the ones fomenting division?

Seriously, is there anyone who believes this? Look how crazy she is. — Masculinity Matters (@Masculinity_) October 28, 2024

If this is what they’re like now, imagine what’s going to happen when Trump wins.

They've all been irrational all along. Now they're becoming rabid.



Just watch what happens if Trump wins. They'll go completely spare. We're talkin' ballistic insanity.



I want Trump to win, anyway, but I'd love him to win just for the leftist meltdown. It'll be epic🤣 — James Seymour (@realJSeymour) October 29, 2024

As if that wasn’t enough batshit crazy, The View then wheeled out “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski who literally started crying and saying all Trump supporters are Nazis.

“These are the final hours,” she warned, adding “I come with such dire warnings, and I mean them from the bottom of my heart!” asserting that we are witnessing the “descent into fascism.”

Brzezinski sheiks that if Americans elect Trump again, it will our "descent into fascism" and "normalization" of it.

"I come with such dire warnings, and I mean them from the bottom of my heart!" she insisted pic.twitter.com/FO5hiPgAxD — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 28, 2024

There sure were a lot of jewish, brown, black, and latino Nazis at that rally.

* * *

